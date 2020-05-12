As most Americans are still sheltering in place, The Caviar Co. is bringing a little bit of luxury to your home with virtual caviar tastings.

If you have ever wanted to know more about one of the finest delicacies in the world, virtual tastings are held every 2 weeks. The upcoming flight on May 14 includes four different caviars for $99 and 20% of proceeds are going to the James Beard Foundation Relief Fund, which is helping restaurants during this tough economic time.

The Caviar Co was founded in 2015 by sisters Petra and Saskia Bergstein, and are well-known in the San Francisco restaurant community and top eateries around the country. Their Union Street storefront is home to a brand that prides itself on sustainable aquaculture.

During this virtual presentation:

Meet a special guest chef for a cooking demonstration and learn new ways to indulge in this delicacy.

Enjoy the flight of 10-gram jars of Trout, Golden Trout, Paddlefish, and Siberian Sturgeon.

Adding to your overall experience, each tasting kit includes Gourmet French Cocktail Blini, Bellwether Farms Crème Fraîche and one Mother of Pearl Caviar Spoon

All caviar orders are packed fresh to order and have a one-week shelf life, unopened and refrigerated. Once opened, this caviar keeps 3-4 days. The shipping fee is $15 for California residents, with free delivery for San Francisco residents. All flights purchased around the country will ship May 12 overnight. For more information or to order, visit https://thecaviarco.com/