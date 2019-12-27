Drink like Royalty.

Crown Royal is the best-selling Canadian whisky in the U.S, and for good reason. The liquid is smooth and sophisticated, with a defined approachability. The history of begins in 1939 when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth visited Canada and a special whisky was commissioned in their honor- Crown Royal.

The rarest whisky from the Extra Rare Whisky Series is the Crown Royal XR ( “Extra Rare”). The XR was crafted from one of the final batches of whiskies produced at the famed LaSalle Distillery. The distillery opened in 1924 and closed in 1993 (26 years ago).

The Crown Royal XR won the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge in 2019, considered to be the highest honor in the industry. The sophisticated blend of Canadian Whisky features full-bodied notes of dried fruits, aged oak and honey with hints of pear and floral, dried apricot and raisins mid palate, and finishes off perfectly balanced with the spice notes of Canadian rye, cocoa and brown sugar.

The packaging is perfect for gifting, with a uniquely shaped bottle topped with a glass stopper, and protected inside a royal blue velvet bag. A gift of exquisiteness, soon to be gone forever. For more information: crownroyal.com