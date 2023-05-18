Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Think Pink This Summer
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Think Pink This Summer
Experience Iceland’s Unique Culture and Traditions
Sky High Yoga Returns to The Edge New York
Genesis House Launches Korean Tea Ceremony
More Luxe Gifts for Mom This Mother’s Day
Mikimoto Opens “Visions of the Sea” Exhibit in NYC
mother's day luxury gifts 2023
Best Luxury Gifts for Mother’s Day 2023
hotel resort pool
5 Reasons To Visit Grand Velas Riviera Maya
Cinco de Mayo Cocktails to Shake Up the Celebration  
pool
5 Reasons to Visit The Anam Cam Ranh
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: Superbly Full-Electric
beach hotel
5 Reasons to Visit The Anam Mui Ne, Vietnam

Cocktails at Home: Think Pink This Summer

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

This summer, think pink for all you cocktails at home. With Barbie making her way to the big screen and to Barbie cafes in New York and Los Angeles, now is the time to embrace Barbiecore and celebrate with a colorful liabiation.

Sorel Strawberry Slushie

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur
  • 0.5 oz dark rum
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 0.5 oz lime juice
  • 8 frozen strawberries
  • Mint

Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint

Cape Codder

1.5 oz Casa Del Sol Blanco

1.5 oz Fresh Cranberry Juice ( unsweetened)
¾ oz Triple Sec
½ oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 tbs Agave Nectar

Dash of Orange Bitters

Method: Build in shaker over ice. Strain and serve up in coupe glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries lime and sugared rim

 

The Bayou Cosmopolitan 

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces of Bayou White Rum
  • 1-ounce cranberry juice
  • 1/2 ounce quality orange liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

Method: In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter take.

 

See Also
hotel and pool
Top 5 Reasons to Visit La Cantera Resort & Spa

Rhubarb & Ginger Martini

Ingredients:

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 15-20 seconds and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

 

Tulchan Gin Rosemary and Blackberry Collins

Ingredients:

  • Homemade rosemary syrup (sugar/water/rosemary)
  • 2 parts Tulchan Gin
  • 1 part Rosemary syrup
  • 3 blackberries
  • 1 part fresh lemon juice

Method: Build all in a tall glass with ice, stir and top with soda.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top