Cocktails at Home: Think Pink This Summer

Sorel Strawberry Slushie Ingredients: 1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur

0.5 oz dark rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

8 frozen strawberries

Mint Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint Cape Codder 1.5 oz Casa Del Sol Blanco 1.5 oz Fresh Cranberry Juice ( unsweetened)

¾ oz Triple Sec

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 tbs Agave Nectar Dash of Orange Bitters Method: Build in shaker over ice. Strain and serve up in coupe glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries lime and sugared rim The Bayou Cosmopolitan Ingredients: 2 ounces of Bayou White Rum

1-ounce cranberry juice

1/2 ounce quality orange liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice Method: In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter take. Rhubarb & Ginger Martini Ingredients: 1.5 oz Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger Gin

1/2 oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish: Lemon peel Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for 15-20 seconds and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon peel. Tulchan Gin Rosemary and Blackberry Collins Ingredients: Homemade rosemary syrup (sugar/water/rosemary)

2 parts Tulchan Gin

1 part Rosemary syrup

3 blackberries

1 part fresh lemon juice Method: Build all in a tall glass with ice, stir and top with soda.