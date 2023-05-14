Sky High Yoga Returns to The Edge New York

Looking for a unique experience in New York City?

Edge, the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and luxury fitness and global lifestyle leader Equinox, have teamed up again this season for the ‘Sky High’ Yoga series. Beginning May 17, 2023, guests will have a chance to experience morning yoga 100 floors above the city. After class, attendees have access to Edge’s outdoor viewing areas with 360-degree views of the city, a glass-floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps.

“The ‘Sky-High Yoga’ series at Edge has grown to be one of the most unique wellness experiences in New York City,” said Jason Horkin, Vice President, Hudson Yards Experiences. “With our partners are Equinox, we are proud to welcome back New Yorkers looking to add variety to their morning workout routines and visitors seeking awe-inspiring ways to see the City. ”

“We always seek to create elevated, immersive experiences for our members through movement that they otherwise may not have access to. This is why we continue to be excited to collaborate with Edge for the return of this exclusive offering,” said Judy Taylor, Senior Vice President Communications, Events and Philanthropy at Equinox. “With this series we’ll be able to provide our members and New Yorkers a rare opportunity to take yoga classes surrounded by breathtaking views of the city.”

Sky High Yoga at Edge will launch on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 with 6:30am classes open to the public & 7:30am classes exclusively for Equinox members, held weekly every Wednesday thereafter. Tickets for the 6:30am public classes will be available beginning Friday, April 28 at 12:00 PM EST at https://www.edgenyc.com/en/sky-high-yoga. Tickets will be released on a monthly basis for $60, class equipment, including yoga mats, will be provided by Equinox.