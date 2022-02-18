Cocktails at Home: Pueblo Bonito Resorts’ Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

There’s no place better to be on National Margarita Day than on your favorite beach in sunny Mexico. But if you must imbibe at home, the taste of a great margarita will at least conjure up sweet vacation dreams of lounging at a great Los Cabos destination like the Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts. Created by mixologist Eufemio Vega of the resort’s excellent Quivira Steakhouse, the popular Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita is a delicious (and spicy) take on this perennial favorite. To counterbalance the peppery heat, the savvy use of cucumber and pineapple juice makes this margarita cocktail even more flavorful and refreshing than the original.

Never one to rest on its laurels, Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, the deluxe adults-only oceanfront resort, will soon feature its own tequila: Tequila Don Alex. Featuring flavors of chocolate, habanero, cinnamon, raspberry and coconut, it debuted in the resort’s agave tastings. Tequila Don Alex will soon be on the menu at selected bars at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica.

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

Blanco tequila 1.5 oz.

Agave honey 1 oz.

Cucumber .25 grams

Basil .25 grams

Lemon juice 1 oz.

Pineapple juice .5 oz.

Jalapeño .10 grams

Tajin (seasoning mix) .02 grams

Method: Add the basil leaves, seedless cucumber pieces, lemon and pineapple juices, agave syrup, and a small piece of jalapeño pepper to a cocktail shaker. Macerate for 30 seconds. Pour the blanco tequila and ice into the shaker and shake it until icy cold on the outside. Place a few ice cubes in the serving glass; strain the margarita over the ice into prepared glass. Garnish with your cucumber ribbon.

Prepare Glass: Cut a slice of lemon, run the wedge along one side of the rim of the glass. Sprinkle tajin on a plate and pass the rim of the glass over it. With a peeler, make thin slices of the cucumber and intertwine them to form small mosaics to decorate the inside of the glass. Use another slice to create a cucumber ribbon by folding the slice back and forth upon itself and securing with a toothpick. Set aside for the garnish. Cue a spectacular sunset and imbibe.