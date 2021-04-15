Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Earth Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: Earth Day Edition
Cocktails at Home: Earth Day Edition

by

April 22nd is Earth Day, and this year marks the 51st anniversary. Earth Day is widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes. This day is the perfect time to reflect on what you can do to create a better world. To celebrate Earth Day, Mijenta Tequila has created a bespoke cocktail to celebrate the day.

Mijenta tequila is an artisanal, small-batch tequila from the highlands of Jalisco that are handmade, numbered, and made through traditional methods. With a commitment to sustainable practices, minimize the environmental impact, and maximizing the community’s energy efficiency.

The Enchanted Forest

Created by Co-Founder and Mixologist Juan Coronado

 

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mijenta Blanco Tequila

.5 oz of Blue Curacao

.5 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz vanilla Horchata

Method: 

Shake and strain into a cocktail glass

Garnish with moss, dry ice, and micro flowers

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly works over several multi-media platforms, including print, on-camera and live events.Kimberly has traveled the world, been a travel expert for eHow.com, and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Huffington Post, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, JustLuxe, Sherman’s Travel and USA Today.

