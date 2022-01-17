Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: Burns Night Edition
Cocktails at Home: Burns Night Edition

On January 25th, join in on the festive Burns Night celebrations, which commemorate Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns. Raise a dram or a Scottish cocktail in his honor, and try some of Scotland’s finest whiskies.

 

While most celebrate the Scottish bard by raising a dram of whisky on his birthday, Caorunn Scottish Gin is a delicious alternative.  Inspired by Cranachan – a traditional Scottish dessert generally made of oats, cream, whisky, and raspberries – the Cranachan Cocktail made with Caorunn Gin, is a play on this popular pudding.

 

Cranachan Cocktail 

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz. Caorunn Gin

1/2 oz. Calvados

1/2 oz. Honey Syrup

1/2 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

5 raspberries

3/4 oz. Pasteurized egg white

Soda water

 

Directions:

Shake the first six ingredients and double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a large cinnamon stick and dust with cinnamon sugar.

 

Old Pulteney Salted Honey Hot Toddy 

Ingredients:

1 3/4 oz. Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Whisky

3/4 oz. Salted Hot Toddy Syrup*

1/2 oz. lemon juice

3 1/2 oz. black breakfast tea

 

Directions:

Add the hot tea to a mug with Old Pulteney, salted hot toddy syrup, and lemon juice. Stir and garnish with a floating lemon slice.

 

*Salted Hot Toddy Syrup

3 1/2 oz. honey

2 – 3 slices of ginger

1 lemon peel

Tbsp peppercorns

Directions:

  • To make the syrup, add the honey to a pot and heat it up. Watch for it to bubble and begin to go dark in color as the sugars caramelize.
  • While the honey is heating up, make a cup of black tea. 
  • When the honey is on the dark side, add the tea along with the ginger slices, lemon peel, and a tbsp of peppercorns.
  • Simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to marry, then remove from the heat and strain.  
  • While cooling, add a pinch of salt to taste.

Granty Burn Old Fashioned 

Perfect for Burns Night is an easy twist on an old-fashioned made with The Speyburn 10-Year-Old. Notes of spice and citrus make it a delightful wintertime libation.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 oz. Speyburn 10 Year Old

1/2 oz. simple syrup

3 dashes orange bitters

 

Directions:

Add ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with an orange peel.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

