Cocktails at Home: Burns Night Edition

On January 25th, join in on the festive Burns Night celebrations, which commemorate Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns. Raise a dram or a Scottish cocktail in his honor, and try some of Scotland’s finest whiskies.
While most celebrate the Scottish bard by raising a dram of whisky on his birthday, Caorunn Scottish Gin is a delicious alternative. Inspired by Cranachan – a traditional Scottish dessert generally made of oats, cream, whisky, and raspberries – the Cranachan Cocktail made with Caorunn Gin, is a play on this popular pudding.
Cranachan Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 1/4 oz. Caorunn Gin
1/2 oz. Calvados
1/2 oz. Honey Syrup
1/2 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice
5 raspberries
3/4 oz. Pasteurized egg white
Soda water
Directions:
Shake the first six ingredients and double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a large cinnamon stick and dust with cinnamon sugar.
Old Pulteney Salted Honey Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
1 3/4 oz. Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Whisky
3/4 oz. Salted Hot Toddy Syrup*
1/2 oz. lemon juice
3 1/2 oz. black breakfast tea
Directions:
Add the hot tea to a mug with Old Pulteney, salted hot toddy syrup, and lemon juice. Stir and garnish with a floating lemon slice.
*Salted Hot Toddy Syrup
3 1/2 oz. honey
2 – 3 slices of ginger
1 lemon peel
Tbsp peppercorns
Directions:
- To make the syrup, add the honey to a pot and heat it up. Watch for it to bubble and begin to go dark in color as the sugars caramelize.
- While the honey is heating up, make a cup of black tea.
- When the honey is on the dark side, add the tea along with the ginger slices, lemon peel, and a tbsp of peppercorns.
- Simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to marry, then remove from the heat and strain.
- While cooling, add a pinch of salt to taste.
Granty Burn Old Fashioned
Perfect for Burns Night is an easy twist on an old-fashioned made with The Speyburn 10-Year-Old. Notes of spice and citrus make it a delightful wintertime libation.
Ingredients:
2 1/2 oz. Speyburn 10 Year Old
1/2 oz. simple syrup
3 dashes orange bitters
Directions:
Add ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with an orange peel.