Cocktails at Home: Burns Night Edition

On January 25th, join in on the festive Burns Night celebrations, which commemorate Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns. Raise a dram or a Scottish cocktail in his honor, and try some of Scotland’s finest whiskies.

While most celebrate the Scottish bard by raising a dram of whisky on his birthday, Caorunn Scottish Gin is a delicious alternative. Inspired by Cranachan – a traditional Scottish dessert generally made of oats, cream, whisky, and raspberries – the Cranachan Cocktail made with Caorunn Gin, is a play on this popular pudding.

Cranachan Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz. Caorunn Gin

1/2 oz. Calvados

1/2 oz. Honey Syrup

1/2 oz. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

5 raspberries

3/4 oz. Pasteurized egg white

Soda water

Directions:

Shake the first six ingredients and double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a large cinnamon stick and dust with cinnamon sugar.

Old Pulteney Salted Honey Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 3/4 oz. Old Pulteney 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Whisky

3/4 oz. Salted Hot Toddy Syrup*

1/2 oz. lemon juice

3 1/2 oz. black breakfast tea

Directions:

Add the hot tea to a mug with Old Pulteney, salted hot toddy syrup, and lemon juice. Stir and garnish with a floating lemon slice.

*Salted Hot Toddy Syrup

3 1/2 oz. honey

2 – 3 slices of ginger

1 lemon peel

Tbsp peppercorns

Directions:

To make the syrup, add the honey to a pot and heat it up. Watch for it to bubble and begin to go dark in color as the sugars caramelize.

While the honey is heating up, make a cup of black tea.

When the honey is on the dark side, add the tea along with the ginger slices, lemon peel, and a tbsp of peppercorns.

Simmer for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to marry, then remove from the heat and strain.

While cooling, add a pinch of salt to taste.

Granty Burn Old Fashioned

Perfect for Burns Night is an easy twist on an old-fashioned made with The Speyburn 10-Year-Old. Notes of spice and citrus make it a delightful wintertime libation.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 oz. Speyburn 10 Year Old

1/2 oz. simple syrup

3 dashes orange bitters

Directions:

Add ingredients to a rocks glass with ice and stir well. Garnish with an orange peel.