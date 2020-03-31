Offering wine drinkers at home a sense of comfort and luxury during this time at home, Napa Valley-based Chateau Montelena has put together a “Wine Shelter” package, which includes the following:
1 copy of “Bottle Shock,” the feel-good film based on Chateau Montelena’s win at the 1976 Judgment of Paris starring Alan Rickman and Chris Pine
A mix-and-match half or full case (6 or 12 bottles) of Montelena’s current releases
A complimentary wine tasting once tasting rooms reopen (redeemable at either their San Francisco or Calistoga tasting rooms)
Don’t miss the chance to take a gorgeous virtual tour of the winery and vineyards, where viewers start at the ivy-covered chateau, head to the beautiful Jade Lake Gardens, through the underground wine caves and out into the gorgeous estate vineyards.
The winery has also introduced a virtual, Chateau Montelena tasting experience for club members from the comforts of home. Guests can connect with one of their live, virtual hosts for an appointment tailored to one’s personal wine preferences. Non-club members can tune into their series of weekly Instagram Lives with winemaker Matt Crafton. Viewers can expect tastings, live Q&As, bottling line tours, and more. For more information, please visit: montelena.com.