The winery has also introduced a virtual, Chateau Montelena tasting experience for club members from the comforts of home. Guests can connect with one of their live, virtual hosts for an appointment tailored to one’s personal wine preferences. Non-club members can tune into their series of weekly Instagram Lives with winemaker. Viewers can expect tastings, live Q&As, bottling line tours, and more. For more information, please visit: montelena.com