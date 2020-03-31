Offering wine drinkers at home a sense of comfort and luxury during this time at home, Napa Valley-based Chateau Montelena has put together a “Wine Shelter” package, which includes the following:

1 copy of “Bottle Shock,” the feel-good film based on Chateau Montelena’s win at the 1976 Judgment of Paris starring Alan Rickman and Chris Pine

A mix-and-match half or full case (6 or 12 bottles) of Montelena’s current releases

A complimentary wine tasting once tasting rooms reopen (redeemable at either their San Francisco or Calistoga tasting rooms)