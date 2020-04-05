The Sea Cabins on Manshausen Island are not for everyone – it is for those who view adventure in unconventional terms, where a wild environment surrounds and where unique adventures can be acquired, those that may be told again and again to children and grandchildren, for years to come.

Manshausen Island is an unspoiled, 55-acre island, secluded and peaceful, in the municipality of Steigen. It is situated in the middle of the Grøtøya strait, only 1/2 mile from the small village Nordskot, above the Arctic Circle. With its well-protected harbor, Manshausen was in its time an important and busy part of the old trading post Grøtøy, established in 1698. It was known for its exporting fish in all forms: dried, salted, or fresh.

Fishing is still important, but kayaking, diving, cycling, climbing in summer; and Heli- and Nordic skiing in winter, are just a few sports that are now the most popular activities. Manshausen has white sandy beaches and mountains, and to the north, the Lofoten islands act as a protective weather barriers.

Manshausen Island was purchased in 2010, by the celebrated Norwegian polar explorer, Børge Ousland, who wanted to share the island’s exceptional beauty with others. He and architect Snorre Stinessen, decided on an unusual hotel idea: the creation of four unique Sea Cabins, with a two story main house nearby.

The Sea Cabins are perched on old stone jetties, all with views of the island’s rugged ocean landscape and beyond. They both wanted to develop Manshausen as a unique travel destination where deep Norwegian solitude, as well as great Norwegian outdoor activities, could be combined in comfortable and private surroundings.

Now, their ideas have become real. The lodgings are a modern iteration on the traditional Norwegian country cabin, with floor-to-ceiling glass, and rough-hewn timber. Inside each cabin, there are four beds, a bathroom and a Corian kitchen. At the heart of the resort, is the Bødtkerboligen, a two-story main house, dating back to the 1800s. It has been gently upgraded to incorporate a dining area and a library. And, there is an outdoor hot tub and sauna nearby.

It is thought that the property will host adventure tourists, those planning expeditions and small corporate groups. Some resort activities they offer are kayaking, snorkeling, climbing and rappel activities, fishing, island hopping, caving, and sailing with the Trimaran, Northern Passage There are also cooking demonstrations with professional chefs, and fishing, with or without guides.

Manshausen, according to many Norwegians, has always been an island world of its own, one that that time forgot. It is now is a new, emerging destination that a few adventurous folk may now share. As was said before, not for everyone, and thankfully.