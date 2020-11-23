Best Thanksgiving Wines to Quench Your 2020 Travel Thirst

You can get creative with the sides and maybe even depart from serving turkey, but there’s one thing that’s an absolute must as a Thanksgiving tradition — and to be honest, it may be our favorite part of the meal. Wine!

Choosing the perfect pour to pair with your feast is a feat, so we used travel as our inspiration to curate Pursuitist’s top eight wines to serve, or sip solo, based both on what’s heaped on our plate and where we wish we were traveling after eating it.

Elk Cove Pinot Noir 2018 (SRP $24)

This snappy pinot is a perfect choice, this year especially, to support a family-owned winery tucked into the foothills of the Coast Range Mountains, a favorite 2020 road trip destination. Blackberry and candied orange scents lead into notes of cinnamon and dark cherry, which makes this delicious with the holiday meal and continuing on to taste divine with dessert.

Prats + Symington Prazo de Roriz 2017 (SRP $17)

This dry red table wine from Portugal is a special wine at a special price that lifts up the holiday lineup with souvenirs of one of last year’s hottest places to travel. Made from superior fruit sourced from one of the oldest estates in Portugal, its red fruit flavors, distinctive minerality, and appealing peppery finish make this one equally tasty with gamey meats and pastas.

Matar CB 2016 (SRP $70)

Looking for a little excitement… like those pre-travel jitters before jetting off to somewhere you’ve never been before? Here’s a great one from Galilee! A well-blended Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc/Petit Verdot, this Israeli offering is full-bodied and bold, but not overpowering. We suggest you serve it alongside robust meats and complex sides.

Brion Sleeping Lady Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $185)

This exceptionally bold offering gives you the best of Napa Valley from the region’s newest winery. Polished and refined, but with an aromatic edge, this Cabernet Sauvignon is rich in texture, which makes it a great match for your roasted meats and root vegetables as well as your pre-dinner cheese plate.

Nicolás Catena Zapata 2017 (SRP $90)

This blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec is a match made in heaven with turkey and other poultry. Smooth as can be, just like those suave Argentinians, it also offers just the right about of bite… in the best way.

De Toren’s Fusion V 2017 (SRP $53)

This South African offering is a supple, harmonious wine that finishes a bit fruity. While we wait to return to Stellenbosch’s oak-shaded streets lined with cafes, boutiques, and art galleries, we can at least enjoy this versatile treat with our Thanksgiving dinner table as it pairs with sides both sweet and savory.

Saint Andrea Winery’s Aldas Egri Bikáver 2017 (SRP $16)

This dry red is the Eger’s Region flagship wine, and possibly the most famous full-bodied red wine in Hungary. It packs quite a punch with hints of bitterness and astringency, along with an earthy flavor. Not surprisingly (since we can imagine savoring this with Hungarian goulash), this one is a favorite with gamey meats.

Phantom Creek Estate Petite Cuvée (SRP $40)

The choice of a distinct and full-bodied red wine from the sunbathed Black Sage Bench in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley gives you a literal taste of the region’s unique terroir. This one has an impressively long and fresh finish and was absolutely delicious with every dish we paired with it. It’s an excellent surprise that will definitely make your Turkey Day that much tastier.