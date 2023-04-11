Best Body Creams and Serums for Glowing Skin

Whether you just returned from a tropical vacation or are going through your everyday life, the topic of body creams always enters the conversation, especially during the in-between seasons, when the skin on your body still recovers from the side effects of central heating. If dry, dehydrated, and creepy skin is your concern, this guide will help you find the best body products for glowing skin.

When presented with the term “intensive” in the product description, I always think of a heavy-duty, non-absorbing medical-grade product. This lightweight and yummy-smelling body treatment is the opposite of that. The high potency body therapy cream is fast-absorbing and non-greasy. It’s formulated to protect the skin’s moisture barrier and promote smoother skin.

If the product’s scent is one of the most important factors for picking a body lotion, you can’t go wrong with a cult-favorite Bum Bum body cream. When you open a jar with this decadent body butter, you are immediately transported to a tropical vacation. This body cream also offers one of the best product textures: rich, extremely hydrating, and skin-plumping! This best-selling body cream has been nominated for many beauty awards because it firms and hydrates your skin while providing a barely-there all-day-lasting tropical scent.

Hyaluronic acid (HA) has become a familiar term in the skincare community. This powerful hydrator is often used in skin softening and hydrating lotions and serums for your face. Lately, many brands have started recognizing the benefits of HA for body care, and this lightweight body serum is a perfect example of an excellent and affordable hyaluronic acid body serum.

If you are struggling with dehydrated skin prone to sensitivity, Boscia’s latest body product launch is one to remember. Formulated with Centella Asiatica or simply “cica” (also known as tiger grass), this lightweight gel cream helps calm irritated patches while hydrating and replenishing your skin. The best thing about this body cream is that it also contains probiotics that balance the skin’s microbiome and ceramides that help keep the skin barrier intact.

If you are working out a lot or experiencing problems with falling asleep, this multi-tasking body lotion might be your best bet. REN’s best-selling clean beauty body cream is formulated with Magnesium PCA, responsible for improving skin’s natural moisture, and a unique blend of essential oils that energizes your skin.

Are you tired of the same old, same old body care ingredients? Consider testing this unique blend of Pili and Elemi oils with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Even though the lotion is oil-based, it applies in no time and absorbs quickly, leaving your skin moisturized and flaking-free. This body cream is also perfect if you struggle with body breakouts or lack of skin elasticity.

People struggling with skin conditions like eczema and extreme skin sensitivity might find relief when using this dermatologist-recommended body lotion. Formulated with derm-approved Ceramides, Shea Butter, and Niacinamide. This skin nourishing cream also features a famous La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water. Suitable even for babies as young as two weeks old, this gentle moisturizer is a life-changing product for people with sensitive skin.

Cover photo by Harper Sunday on Unsplash