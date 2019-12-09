Inside the Baccarat Boutique BBar and Lounge, the first one to open in the USA, in the art vibrant Miami Design District.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀

A place where all around you is made at Baccarat by Baccarat people: 255 years of Savoir-Faire transmitted from generation to generation.

The expertly-planned boutique features both open air and indoor seating. Showcasing a “Miami vibe,” the bar features dynamic shading through Art Deco-propelled works of art flanking the dividers, brilliant seats and barstools, glinting bright precious stone accents and ceiling fixtures. Filling in as the point of convergence of the bar zone is a pink neon-enlightened “B Bar.”

Enjoy a power business meal, happy hour, tea time or simply a meal with some of the most picturesque views in Miami at the gorgeous new Baccarat Boutique BBar Lounge.

Baccarat Boutique Bbar Lounge address:

Palm Court

Design District

139 NE 39th Street,

Miami, FL 33137

Monday to Saturday

11am – 8pm

Sunday

12pm – 6pm