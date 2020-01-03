The Pursuitist was invited to visit Louis XIII’s Maison in Cognac, France — and the cognac cellars at Le Domaine Rémy Martin. Only in this exclusive region will you discover the hand-crafted heritage of Louis XIII cognac, the world’s most sought after luxury cognac since 1874.

Louis XIII is made up of a unique blend of over 1,200 eaux-de-vie sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne, the most prestigious cru in the heart of the Cognac Region. It is then aged for up to a century in unusual and exceptional barrels known as ‘tierçons’ requiring four generations of Cellar Masters to elaborate a single decanter. Each exquisite Louis XIII crystal decanter is created by hand, by a minimum of five expert craftsmen and finished with 24 carat gold.

The ultra-premium cognac is second to none. Louis XIII is complex with powerful aromas delivered by tierçons oak casks. On a second taste, you will discover delicate floral notes of jasmine, rose and violets, followed by spicy notes of ginger and nutmeg. The flavors make an impression, with incredible opulence and a silky smooth finish that can last up to an hour.

Thanks to Remy Martin for inviting the Pursuitist to this exciting weekend. Here’s a look inside Louis XIII’s Maison and the cognac cellars at Le Domaine Rémy Martin.