5 Reasons to Visit Montage Palmetto Bluff

Explore South Carolina’s Lowcountry at the secret oasis Montage Palmetto Bluff. Set over 20,000 acres of nature preserve between Hilton Head and Savannah is a plantation-style resort filled with history, charm, and a plethora of activities for the whole family. If you needed a reason to visit this magical property, here are the top 5:

The Scenery

The day starts early with the sounds of birds welcoming the day in sync with the sunrise. Take a walk or complimentary bike ride along the 25 miles of waterfront-lined walking trails with Spanish moss-dripping oak trees, perfectly manicured grounds, and pristine waterways. Head towards one of the two villages, and keep on the lookout for wildlife friends, including hundreds of species of birds and the occasional sunbathing alligator.

Recharge & Rejuvenate

At Spa Montage you can feel the inspiration drawn from nature and local elements. The personalized, tranquil services range from signature body treatments, massages, and facials, and can be enhanced with add-on treatments like CBD Infused Massage Oil and Valmont Collagen Enhancements. The spa menu also includes services for couples, men, and teens/tweens.

Explore

The Lowcountry paradise is meant to be explored, on both land and water. So many activities will keep you busy for your whole stay. For adventure seekers, check out horseback riding and sporting clays. Take it easy with a leisurely bike ride or a round of golf. For those looking to explore by water, paddleboarding, fishing, and scenic yacht cruises top the list.

Food

One of the best dining experiences in Palmetto Bluff is at Octagon, featuring an upscale Southern menu. Don’t miss the Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Chicken, or Chilled Lobster. A fresh take on breakfast includes homemade cornmeal English muffin Eggs Benedict with Southern ham.

For a romantic option, head to The Canoe Club for breathtaking water views of the May River and lagoon and a menu decorated with river-to-table favorites; May River oysters, Georges Bank Scallops, and low country-baked Sapelo Island Clams.

If you don’t want to venture out, enjoy the 24/7 room service menu privately from the comfort of your own accommodations, coming from the kitchen at the main Inn.

Family Friendly

Voted as one of the top destination resorts for families, Montage Palmetto Bluff pays special attention to detail for children. The Montage Merit Badge program encourages guests to accomplish 12 activities (including spotting local wildlife, roasting s’mores by the fire, and hiking a trail) on their visit to earn a badge for each one. The reward is a pin, special prize, and ‘Gilbert the Gator’ status.