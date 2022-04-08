Pursuitist
Now Reading
5 Questions with Executive Chef Jason Hall
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
5 Questions with Executive Chef Jason Hall
The Best Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day
5 Reasons To Visit The World Of Wine In Porto, Portugal
Top 5 Most Expensive Hotel Suites in NYC
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine 2
Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine
Top 5 Best Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Kitchen Appliance Brands
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis
Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Picture-Perfect Harcourt Paris Suite
Long Live Rock at Hotel Ziggy on L.A.’s Legendary Sunset Strip
Top 5 Luxury Coffee Makers 
Louis Vuitton Foosball Tables
Louis Vuitton $87,000 Foosball Table
21 Royal Disneyland
Inside 21 Royal, Disneyland’s Most Exclusive Private Suite

5 Questions with Executive Chef Jason Hall

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

 

After nearly fifteen years of cooking in some of the most esteemed restaurants in the U.S., Chef Jason Hall was appointed Executive Chef and Culinary Director for Tao Group Hospitality, the world-renowned restaurant and nightclub owners and operators with outposts in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Singapore. Chef Hall joined Tao Group Hospitality as Executive Chef for Moxy Hotels NYC in 2017 and works closely with Tao Group partners. He has successfully launched Legasea, Egghead, Magic Hour, Feroce, The Fleur Room, and Cathédrale. We sat down with Chef Jason to ask a few questions: 

 

 

Tell us about yourself. What inspired you to be a chef? How did you get started?

 I was fortunate to travel a lot at a young age and experience restaurants in a lot of different cities with my family that exposure sparked my interest in pursuing a career as a chef.

 

What trends do you see in the culinary world right now? 

I feel that people are looking for food and ingredients they can’t make themselves, after coming out to of Covid years people want to fresh fun experiences. 

 

What is your secret to success?

Take care of yourself so you can take care of others. 

 

See Also
Top 5 Best Luxury Hotels In Chicago

What are three courses a first-timer should order at the Tao properties? What is your go-to dish? 

Sushi at Tao Downtown, Potatoes Chip Omelette, and the tiramisu at Lavo Ristorante. 

 

What culinary destinations are on your bucket list? 

Turkey and Copenhagen.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with JAJA Tequila.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2022 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top