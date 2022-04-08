5 Questions with Executive Chef Jason Hall

After nearly fifteen years of cooking in some of the most esteemed restaurants in the U.S., Chef Jason Hall was appointed Executive Chef and Culinary Director for Tao Group Hospitality, the world-renowned restaurant and nightclub owners and operators with outposts in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Singapore. Chef Hall joined Tao Group Hospitality as Executive Chef for Moxy Hotels NYC in 2017 and works closely with Tao Group partners. He has successfully launched Legasea, Egghead, Magic Hour, Feroce, The Fleur Room, and Cathédrale. We sat down with Chef Jason to ask a few questions:

Tell us about yourself. What inspired you to be a chef? How did you get started?

I was fortunate to travel a lot at a young age and experience restaurants in a lot of different cities with my family that exposure sparked my interest in pursuing a career as a chef.

What trends do you see in the culinary world right now?

I feel that people are looking for food and ingredients they can’t make themselves, after coming out to of Covid years people want to fresh fun experiences.

What is your secret to success?

Take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

What are three courses a first-timer should order at the Tao properties? What is your go-to dish?

Sushi at Tao Downtown, Potatoes Chip Omelette, and the tiramisu at Lavo Ristorante.

What culinary destinations are on your bucket list?

Turkey and Copenhagen.