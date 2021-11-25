10 Luxe Black Friday Travel Deals Around the Globe

With Black Friday/Cyber Monday fast approaching and many looking to explore unique destinations and resorts in 2022, here are some of the most luxe Black Friday travel deals we picked from around the world:

Cayo Espanto, Belize

Cayo Espanto, a private island resort off the coast of Belize, is offering guests a free airfare credit (up to $750 per person) with the booking of a seven-night stay this Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Travelers can book online at aprivateisland.com between Friday, November 26 – Monday, November 29, 2021. Booking code is not required, all reservations made during this timeframe will receive airfare credit with confirmation. Travel deal valid on new bookings only and may not be combined with any other offers. Blackout dates apply and reservations are based on availability.

Coco Collection, Maldives

Made up of two different boutique island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kohlhu, Coco Collection is a unique Maldivian experience ranging from luxe amenities to eco-forward initiatives for guests to indulge in during their stay. The Black Friday deal is an amazing discounted rate of 50% off on bookings made between Friday, November 26 – Monday, November 29. Offer available for stays taking place between May 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022. No minimum booking necessary, blackout dates apply. Use code BLACKFRIDAY when booking this special offer on www.cococollection.com.

Grand Residences, Puerto Morelos, Mexico

Grand Residences Riviera Cancun’s month-long offer is providing guests the opportunity to save up to 25% off their stay from now through Dec. 16, 2022. The beautiful all-suite resort features a private beach in a secluded town called Puerto Morelos, about half an hour outside of Cancun.

The traditionally Black Friday through Cyber Monday travel deal will be available for bookings made now through December 6, 2021. Offer valid on new bookings only with no minimum stay requirements. Available for all-inclusive stays or room-only bookings. Complimentary airport transfer included on all bookings and children under the age of 12 stay free. Blackout dates apply (Dec. 26 – 31, 2021 & Feb. 19-25, 2022 & Apr 9 – 15, 2022) and reservations are subject to availability. The promotional offer can be booked here online or by calling reservations at 1.855.381.4340, use promo code ZW-21–23.

Saba Rock, North Sound, British Virgin Islands

The all-new Saba Rock is the ultimate British Virgin Islands escape. Guests can indulge in snuba, diving, kiteboarding, island tours, spa and more on the one-acre island. Save up to 40% on a three-night stay or more stay from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Available for bookings made Nov. 26 to 29, 2021 for stays Nov. 30, 2021 through February 15, 2022. The offer can be booked at www.sabarock.com using promo code BLKFRI. Blackout dates apply.

Ocean Club Resorts, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

Ocean Club Resorts , two all-suite resorts located along the pristine Grace Bay Beach, is the ideal island getaway. Spacious accommodations and a range of activities include complimentary bikes, tennis, kayaks, SUP boards, beach/pool loungers. Travelers who book a seven-night stay or more at Ocean Club (the East location) this Black Friday through Cyber Monday will receive 10% off the total stay. Available for new bookings only made between Friday, Nov. 26 – Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 for stays March 5 – 31, 2022. Valid on accommodations at Ocean Club ranging from Studio Suite to One Bedroom Ocean View. Offer not valid on bookings made for Ocean Club West. Reservations are based on availability. The promotional offer must be booked here online, use promo code BFCM21.

Mount Cinnamon Resort – Grenada

Located on a hilltop overlooking Grand Anse Beach is an eco-luxe hideaway, Mount Cinnamon. With 37 luxury villas and suites, each with its own veranda, this is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Book from November 26 – 29 to receive a Black Friday travel deal of a 20% discount on stays between April 1 and December 20, 2022 of 5 or more nights. In addition, the booking will include one complimentary Cinnamon Signature Massage and a complimentary Grenada rum tasting session. All room categories apply with the exception of Cinnamon Heights. Daily breakfast is included as well as access to our Beach Cabana, non-motorized water sports, tennis, yoga and fitness facilities. Complimentary WiFi. Offer may not be combined with other resort promotions and is subject to availability. To book, visit www.mountcinnamongrenadahotel.com and use booking code MC-CYBER21 – blackout dates apply.

Fairmont Mayakoba – Riveria Maya, Mexico

One of the most popular luxury resorts in Mexico, Fairmont Mayakoba will be offering up to 30% off daily rates from November 22-29 for travel dates through March 31, 2022 (blackout dates may apply). Accor ALL members will receive an additional 10% discount. The AAA-Five Diamond resort is situated on 45 acres along the Mexican Caribbean, surrounded by a lush mangrove forest. With the option for all-inclusive, the resort is the perfect getaway. The deal can be booked here: https://www.fairmont.com/mayakoba-riviera-maya/offers/blackfriday/.

Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida Keys

In the Florida Keys, 60-acre Hawks Cay Resort is located on the Atlantic Ocean, where guests enjoy offshore, flats, and backcountry fishing; diving; kayaking; kiteboarding, and standup paddleboarding programs. Tennis fans will appreciate the Cliff Drysdale tennis program, and the resort features the only resort-based Dolphin Connection program nationwide. With a full-service marina, six restaurants, a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, kid and teen clubs, and a spa, the hotel has something for everyone.

Hawks Cay Resort is a 30 percent discount on two nights or more in the hotel or three nights or more in a villa with promo code CYBERW. Reservations are valid on stays from November 28, 2021, through October 31, 2022. Known for its family-friendly amenities and programming, Hawks Cay is the premier destination in all of the Florida Keys for outdoor fun. To book, visit www.hawkscay.com.

Royal Uno® All Inclusive Resort & Spa, Cancun, Mexico

Royal Uno is set to open in February 2022 and promises an “Authentic Cancun” experience for the whole family. Outfitted with eight restaurants, two oversized pools, a children’s pool with a water play area, Alea® Spa, watersports, swim-up bar and beach bar, Uno Kids Club, and a Family Room for video games and movies, and more.

The 540 all-suite Royal Uno® All Inclusive Resort & Spa is offering guests 30% off its all-inclusive accommodations AND USD $500 in resort credit and airport transportation. The promotion is valid for any 4-night minimum stay from February 28, 2022 to January 06, 2023. To book the promotion, visit https://royalunoresort.com/special-deals/black-friday-cyber-week.

Casa Kimberly, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Casa Kimberly, the former secret love nest of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, is offering a special rate to experience a lavish escape in Puerto Vallarta overlooking Banderas Bay. For a limited time, travelers will enjoy significant savings on new bookings made between Black Friday, November 26 through Cyber Monday, November 29 for stays between December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 in one of Casa Kimberly’s elegant suites. Guests can use code CYBERCK to unlock 50% in savings on stays booked during the hotel’s Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale. Blackout dates apply from December 24, 2021 through January 3, 2022.