Have an Eco-Friendly Day in Miami Like Adrian Grenier

66% of Americans say that they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year, and Booking.com has debuted a brand-new Travel Sustainable badge on November 15 in a continued effort to make it easier for travelers to experience the world. The Travel Sustainable badge launch is part of a larger initiative in the United States called A More Mindful America. 

 

To celebrate the launch, Booking.com partnered with Clickbait and The Devil Wears Prada actor, Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Environment Programme, and co-founder of Lonely Whale, Adrian Grenier for a stay at Mr. C Miami.

 

 

Mr. C Miami – from fourth-generation hospitality leaders of the Cipriani family – earned the Travel Sustainable badge with energy-efficient lighting, steps are taken to reduce their food waste, limited single-use plastics, water-efficient amenities, and more.

 

 

Mr. Grenier stayed in The Presidental Suite, where he cooked up a delicious meal in the suite’s marble kitchen, took an energy-efficient bike ride on one of Mr. C’s complimentary bicycles for guests, and relaxed around the property’s rooftop pool and terrace.

 

 

On Instagram, @adriangrenier posted: “With the rising concerns about the environment and global climate change, people everywhere are looking to find ways to do their part and have a positive impact, even while on vacation. That’s where the @bookingcom Travel Sustainable Badge comes in. When planning your next trip, look out for the properties with this badge which confirms they’ve taken significant steps to make sure your stay is more sustainable, enjoyable and environmentally responsible, as I did during my recent visit to Miami. Check out my stories to book your sustainable stay and learn more about my trip!”

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

