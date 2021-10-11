10 Breathtaking Beach Destinations Around the World

The beach is a fantastic destination no matter what time of year. Whether you are escaping cold temperatures or want to enjoy your summer to the fullest, there’s a vacation spot for you. You may even want to consult a realtor like SRNRealEstatePros.com to consider getting your own permanent place by the sea. If you’re looking for a sandy escape, here are ten breathtaking choices.

1. Maldives

You may have seen your favorite influencers living their best lives here in an over-the-water bungalow. The Maldives is located in the Indian Ocean, southwest of India and Sri Lanka. There are 1192 islands in the country, and only around 4% of the underwater mountain range that forms the country is visible. The islands here are warm year-round and ready for visitors to come and relax.

2. Maui

If you’re looking to stay in the US, it doesn’t get much better than Maui. Maui is the second-largest island in Hawaii and is known for its pleasant weather and beautiful sunsets. It has been voted “The Best Island in the US” by Condé Nast Traveler for over twenty years. Maui has gorgeous hiking along with opportunities to view humpback whales and other wildlife of the sea.

3. Cancun

Cancun is a famous spring break destination, but it has so much more to offer. Whether you are looking for a family resort with lots of entertainment or an all-inclusive romantic getaway, you can find it here. You can walk on white-sand beaches, swim in crystal blue water, and go shopping in the popular tourist shopping centers. If you like bars, nightlife, margaritas, and Mexican cuisine, this is the spot for you.

4. Fiji

It turns out, Fiji is famous for more than its bottled water. This gorgeous country is a great diving destination, as well as a beautiful place to surround yourself with tropical nature. If you love the outdoors, you can go river rafting, ocean kayaking, surfing, snorkeling, and more. If you’d rather relax, there are luxurious spa resorts waiting for you year-round.

5. Tahiti

Located in French Polynesia, Tahiti combines French and island culture for an unbelievable getaway. If you’re a thrill-seeker, you can swim with whales. If you work remotely and are looking for a better view, you can take advantage of the extended-stay programs that some of the hotels are offering. There are even remote work programs, like Working Without Borders, that the whole family can enjoy.

6. Kiawah Island

Kiawah Island is located within an hour of Charleston. You can take advantage of public beaches, fully equipped with lifeguards and chair rentals for added safety and convenience. Then, you can take advantage of the incredible southern food and history Charleston has to offer. For a bit of fall fun, consider going on one of the cities ghost tours that benefit from the added ambiance of cobblestone streets and gas lanterns. Whether you want to look at a vacation rental or a large resort, there are enough options to find the right fit.

7. Turks and Caicos

Located southeast of the Bahamas, this British territory is famous for its private islands and wellness resorts. Guests seeking rejuvenation can do sunrise yoga, spa treatments, and meditations, among other services. Activities like bird watching, horseback riding, paddleboarding, and sunset cruises are part of what attracts so many visitors to these islands every year.

8. St. Barts

This Caribbean destination is full of French speakers and luxury. If your idea of a great vacation is a day spent on a yacht followed by an impressive meal at a high-end restaurant, this is the location for you. If you live in the US, it is a little harder to reach than some destinations on this list. You’ll have to take a connecting flight, but that’s part of what makes it so exclusive. Like many islands, the weather is great year-round, but if you don’t want to contend with hurricane season, try to avoid planning your trip in June through November.

9. Puerto Rico

This US territory benefits from ease of travel. No passport is needed for US citizens. San Juan is the oldest city in the US and still has historical architecture that history buffs can explore. You can spend time on the beach, exploring the rainforest, or enjoying the nightlife downtown. With El Yunque national forest, traditional Puerto Rican food, and lively festivals, you’re sure to stay occupied for your entire trip.

10. Cayman Islands

Another British territory, the Cayman Islands, is a popular diving and deep-sea fishing destination. Like many other island destinations, they are keeping up with the times and catering to digital nomads who don’t have an office to tie them down. Their Global Citizen Concierge program allows people from all over the world to work on the islands for up to two years. Though the requirements can be challenging, the benefits are well worth it.

Whether you want to fly across the world to the Indian Ocean or stay in the US, the destinations above offer something for everyone. If you have a family, consider staying at a resort with safety protocols and tons of activities for the little ones. If you are looking for a romantic getaway, one of the more remote islands can provide you with so much privacy you may barely see another soul. If you are looking to relocate for a more extended period of time, remote work programs may be your best bet.