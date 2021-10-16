Pursuitist
Now Reading
Cocktails at Home: Apple Pom-Fizz From The Boathouse Restaurant
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Richard Branson Debuts New Private Island
Loring Place Chef Dan Kluger Collabs with Beatnic on Vegan Burger
Cocktails at Home: Apple Pom-Fizz From The Boathouse Restaurant
Best Motorcycle Speedometer
10 Breathtaking Beach Destinations Around the World
Top 5 Reasons to Visit The Crane Resort on Barbados
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible: Did Lexus Replicate the Formula 1 Formula?
Sub-Zero and Wolf Wine Refrigerator
Amazing Gadgets For Your Home You Can’t Live Without
Top 6 Smart Home Gym Equipment Systems
spa
Top 5 Reasons to Visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
Top 5 Kitchen Appliances for Your Yacht
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cocktails in the World

Cocktails at Home: Apple Pom-Fizz From The Boathouse Restaurant

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Fall is here, and now is the perfect time to celebrate with warm, cozy fall flavors. Trending this season is low and no ABV cocktails and the Apple Pom Fizz does not disappoint.

 

“We have a section of our menu devoted to Low and No ABV Cocktails – we always have at least 4 cocktails when we change the menu seasonally, and we also offer 2 Non-Alcoholic beers. We must be inclusive, and guests can order a mocktail without lacking quality or feeling they received something sub-par to have in front of them. They are fun, interesting, and balanced! The Apple Pom-Fizz is our most popular mocktail.” says Kristie Sibley, Restaurant Manager at The Boathouse Waterfront Restaurant 

Apple Pom-Fizz 

Created by the Beverage Team at The Boathouse Restaurant (Kennebunkport, ME)

Ingredients:

2 oz Apple Cider

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

See Also
4 Must Try Wines for Fall

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients and shake—strain over fresh ice and top with soda water. Pour into a wine glass, garnish with

Pomegranate seeds and a cinnamon stick. Enjoy!

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top