Cocktails at Home: Apple Pom-Fizz From The Boathouse Restaurant

Fall is here, and now is the perfect time to celebrate with warm, cozy fall flavors. Trending this season is low and no ABV cocktails and the Apple Pom Fizz does not disappoint.

“We have a section of our menu devoted to Low and No ABV Cocktails – we always have at least 4 cocktails when we change the menu seasonally, and we also offer 2 Non-Alcoholic beers. We must be inclusive, and guests can order a mocktail without lacking quality or feeling they received something sub-par to have in front of them. They are fun, interesting, and balanced! The Apple Pom-Fizz is our most popular mocktail.” says Kristie Sibley, Restaurant Manager at The Boathouse Waterfront Restaurant

Apple Pom-Fizz

Created by the Beverage Team at The Boathouse Restaurant (Kennebunkport, ME)

Ingredients:

2 oz Apple Cider

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients and shake—strain over fresh ice and top with soda water. Pour into a wine glass, garnish with

Pomegranate seeds and a cinnamon stick. Enjoy!