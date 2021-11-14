Where to Celebrate Thanksgiving in New York City

For New Yorkers or visitors looking to enjoy an easy Thanksgiving at a chic restaurant this year, or celebrate with a brand new non-traditional approach, check out some of our favorite spots here:

Longstanding Lincoln Square restaurant Atlantic Grill recently reopened under new leadership (Monte Carlo Hospitality Group ) and is perfect for those looking to celebrate Thanksgiving after the parade or before heading to see a show. Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore has revamped the seafood menu with a touch of his Mediterranean influence in addition to offering a classic Thanksgiving special including Roasted Turkey Breast special ($39) will be served with raspberry demi-glaze sauce, mashed potatoes, apple, and chestnut stuffing, french green beans with almonds, heirloom carrots, and spiced orange cranberry sauce. For dessert, guests can enjoy a slice of pumpkin or pecan pie. Available during lunch service from 12pm to 3pm and from 5pm to 10pm.

Bar Benno is Michelin-starred chef Jonathon Benno’s very first Parisian-style bistro, with a menu refined by his years of French culinary experience. This Thanksgiving Bar Benno will feature a Thanksgiving Dinner Plate ($32) which includes roasted turkey with sage-infused gravy, paired with traditional holiday stuffing made with house-made Pan De Campagna, Butternut, Koginut, & Red Kuri squash puree, and Cranberry-orange compote. Brussels Sprouts with caramelized onion and roasted garlic are sourced locally from Union Square GreenMarket, Chef Benno’s favorite place to pick up fresh produce. Leonelli Bakery will be featuring Classic Pies ($42) for dessert, enjoy a classic Pumpkin Pie with mascarpone swirl, or a Pecan Pie made with Old Grandad Bourbon (available for pre-order online).

Southern Italian-inspired Casa Limone (led by Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore) is serving up two Thanksgiving specials this year in addition to the regular menu. Start with an appetizer of roasted honeynut squash with arugula, whipped goat cheese, and pomegranate ($22). Move on to a butter-poached turkey breast and crispy turkey thigh confit paired with farro and Italian sausage stuffing, potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts with candied walnuts, and cranberry sauce al Limoncello ($39). Casa Limone will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Veer away from tradition with a Thanksgiving pie from the newly opened Macchina in Williamsburg. Macchina’s custom Thanksgiving (pizza) Pie is city-style with maple-bourbon glazed ham and with caramelized onions ($16). The ham is brined for 24 hours then roasted and spiced with maple bourbon, placed on homemade pizza dough, and fired in a Tuscan stove oven until golden. The special can be ordered for take-out or eat-in from November 21 through December 2021.

The recent New York Times reviewed Yoon Haeundae Galbi known for the Soybean Stew with short rib and crispy Korean Fried Chicken, but this Thanksgiving they have a Thanksgiving Meal Kit for delivery or pick-up.

The kit serves three to four people and comes fully stocked with a selection of three types of meat (Marinated Short Rib, Wagyu Strip Loin, and Dry-Aged Prime Ribeye) side dishes, (Soybean Stew, Potato Noodles, Lettuce Ssam Wraps with three Ssamjang offerings), and four Banchan sides, including two servings of rice. Preorders will begin November 21, with the delivery date from November 23 through November 26. The kit costs $160, with a delivery area spanning from Houston Street to 59th Street.

Rezdôra Michelin-starred rustic Italian restaurant Rezdôra from chef Stefano Secchi will have Thanksgiving with an Italian flair this year, hosting two seatings on Thanksgiving- 12 pm and 3:30 p.m. Choose from a pre-fixe menu, all courses served family-style except for the Secondi course which will be a choice of. Pre-fixe menu $150 per person. Link to menu here.

Dowling’s at the Carlyle Recently opened Dowling’s at The Carlyle has been a fast hit with New Yorkers, with newly appointed Executive Chef Sylvain Delpique, formerly of 21 Club, designing an elegant menu that features his own interpretations of timeless New York favorites and throwback dishes from another era. For Thanksgiving, will be serving classics like Butternut Squash Soup, Chicory and Shaved Carrot Salad, Pumpkin-Ricotta Ravioli, and Stonewood Farms’ Roasted Turkey. Save room for dessert, and try the Caramelized Pumpkin Pie with whipped crème fraîche, or the Pecan Pie with vanilla ice cream. Check out the full Thanksgiving menu here. The Smith If going casual is more for you this year, enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving feast at The Smith in Penn Quarter. The American brasserie is offering a special three-course prix fixe menu featuring a choice of turkey three ways — roasted breast, braised leg or turkey pot pie — along with choices for non-turkey lovers ($72 per guest). Other highlights include butternut squash soup, ricotta gnocchi, and apple pie in a jar for dessert. Reservations are available on the website and fully prepared Thanksgiving feasts for pickup or delivery for a limited time on Thanksgiving Day. For more info: thesmithrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/

POPULAR

Celebrate Thanksgiving this year with a Peruvian twist at POPULAR restaurant at Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC hotel. This first-ever menu reimagines the very traditional American feast with an Andean twist created by renowned Chef Diego Muñoz. Served family-style, the set menu includes a Crème Brulée-inspired take on the Pisco Sour, turkey cooked in two delicious ingenious ways (herb-roasted white meat and confit dark meat), and Chef Diego’s grandma’s recipe for cranberry sauce. $100 per person.

The Tavern

Located at Hudson Yards, The Tavern is a stylish American bistro embracing global flavors, and will also be featuring a Thanksgiving Day menu by Chef Linda Luo, who recently took the reins as Executive Chef. If you are looking for new takes on timeless classics, the three-course prix fixe will feature options for everyone including a classic Turkey, Filet Mignon, and Monkfish as well as an optional wine pairing ($88) curated by Wine Director Dave Lofstrom. $145 per person.

Black Barn

Located in NoMad across from Madison Square Park from Chef/Owner John Doherty who was the Executive Chef at the Waldorf Astoria in Midtown for 30 years before opening BLACK BARN.

The Thanksgiving menu features appetizers like wild mushroom toast and venison sausage served family-style, while the main courses of Roast Turkey and Braised Thigh, Beef tenderloin w/ red wine sauce, and Seared Branzino are served as entrees. $125 per person with kids 12 and under at $55 per.