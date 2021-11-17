Top Ten Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Because the gift of experiences is what everyone wants most this holiday.

2022 is all set to be about travel. And with supply chain shortages and inflated prices looming on all sorts of tangible items, the idea of offering something that won’t have shipping delays or require wrapping — and is even offered on super sale — will make holiday shopping less stressful and more celebratory. Yes, even if that holiday shopping is entirely for yourself!

So here Pursuitist found ten of the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on stays at hotels and resorts in the United States and around that world that our travel writers loved, and that will surely make you the best gifter to everyone on your list!

Southernmost Beach Resort | Key West, Florida

Situated in the quieter southern limit of the famed Duval Street, the newly renovated Southernmost Beach Resort abounds with classic coastal charm and ocean views. Boasting three palm-fringed pools with private cabanas, a secluded tanning pier, a signature restaurant, and four bars, this oceanfront oasis sets the tone for a tranquil stay in Key West’s Historic District. And whether you’re looking to unwind or wind up in one of Florida’s most popular places, you’ll also enjoy an incredible full-service spa, group fitness classes, live entertainment, and unique programming like cocktail tastings and painting classes.

Offer: Receive 50% off on all room categories

Booking Window: November 22 – December 3rd, 2021

Travel Window: Through December 31st, 2022; blackout dates may apply

Hilton Head Health – Hilton Head, South Carolina

Located in South Carolina’s stunning Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head Health is an award-winning, all-inclusive wellness retreat that has helped thousands of guests stay healthy with custom fitness plans, nutritional workshops, a wellness spa, and gourmet cuisine.

Offer:25% off current rates, plus a $150 resort cash credit that can be used towards cooking classes, spa treatments, and more.

Booking window: Nov. 22 – Dec. 3, 2021

Travel window: Dec. 26, 2021 through April 2, 2022.

​Caerula Mar Club | South Andros, Bahamas

Spread across 10 secluded beachfront acres on one of The Bahamas’ largest, but least inhabited islands, Caerula Mar Club features 18 oceanfront suites and six private villas, a sweeping infinity pool, a beachfront bar and dining. HGTV fans might recognize it from the hit series Renovation Island, which chronicles the once-abandoned resort’s incredible transformation into one of the Caribbean’s most chicest properties. Adventures on the water, guided blue hole tours, yoga and complimentary beach bicycles round out the property’s offerings.

Offer: Enjoy 10% off stays in January & February 2022 + $200 resort credit on stays 4 nights or more. The property’s airline partner, Makers Air, will also include 10% off base fare on scheduled flights and 20% off base fare for private charter flights.

Booking window: November 26 – 29, 2021

Travel window: January 1 – Feb 28, 2022

To book: Call 1-800-790-6845 or email reservations@caerulamar.com

To book flights: Email caerulamar@makersair.com with promo code CMGUEST or call 1-954-771-0330

Hamilton Hotel — Washington, DC

The iconic property in downtown Washington DC is located just minutes from the White House and Capitol. Dates from 1922, it features art deco touches, refined rooms, and an on-site hip cocktail lounge. A Black Friday promotion celebrates the Hamilton Hotel’s upcoming 100th Anniversary in 2022. Those that book on Black Friday will be able to enjoy perks that play off of the hotel’s founding year, 1922, and their 100 years as a hotel in DC.

Offer:Book a stay on Black Friday and get a stay for any night between Jan – March and/or weekends from April – December for $100 a night and get entered into a raffle to get a $100 gift card/credit to use on property (10 max).

Booking window: Friday, November 26, 2021 from 12:00am to 11:59pm EST.

Travel window:Special pricing valid for weekends in 2022, gift cards have no expiration date and can be used anywhere on property. *blackout dates may apply

The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort — Panama City

As Panama City’s only urban resort, The Santa Maria is an oasis in the heart of a pulsing metropolis, and a gateway to experiencing the destination’s cultural riches in style. The hotel is prestigiously located in the city’s coveted Santa Maria Golf & Country Club, offering guests exclusive access to its amenities and an unparalleled respite flanked with luxury as much as enrichment. Tantalizing dining concepts, including the city’s best brunch, are complemented by an expansive pool, a locally inspired spa, and plenty of space to get moving – from the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course to tennis facilities and beyond — all moments away from Panama City’s most popular attractions.

Offer: Enjoy 30% off stays of four nights or longer. Valid for stays during Festive 2021.

Travel window: through January 31, 2022.

Booking window: No blackout dates.

To book: visit www.marriott.com/ptylc and use code D3Q.

The Rally Hotel – Denver, CO

Denver’s newest independent lifestyle hotel, The Rally Hotel, opened its doors to guests in early Spring 2021, as the keystone piece to the city’s hottest new development, McGregor Square. The Rally Hotel pays homage to baseball roots — taking its name from an age-old baseball superstition — and features a rooftop-bridgeway pool with stunning views of the Rocky Mountains, a signature restaurant, and 21,000 sq ft of meeting and event space.

Offer:52.8% off Mile High floor stays (5,280 mi above sea level), includes all room types.

Booking window: Nov. 26 – Nov. 29, 2021

Travel window: Nov. 26, 2021 – March 31, 2022

Book via website.

Renaissance Tuscany & Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection / Tuscany, Italy

Sister properties Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco and Grand Universe Lucca invite travelers to lose themselves in one of Tuscany’s most unexplored and enchanting areas — the Serchio Valley. Overlooking the valley that’s dotted with hilltop, medieval villas, Renaissance Tuscany is a breath of fresh air, while the Grand Universe Lucca is the first full service luxury hotel within the ‘Walled City’, offering a posh, musically driven experience.

Offer: Book both the Grand Universe Lucca’s “Winter in Lucca” and Renaissance Tuscany’s “Winter in Tuscany” packages, which include accommodations as well as Tuscan wine tasting experiences, dinners for two, and bicycle tours, and receive 20% off your stays.

Booking Window: Thursday, November 25th – Tuesday, November 30th

Travel Window: through March 31, 2022

To book: Email reservations@ renaissancetuscany.com.

Marriott Cancun Collection | Cancun, Mexico

Conveniently located 20 minutes away from the airport, Marriott Cancun Collection, which includes JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and Marriott Cancun Resort, features palm-studded grounds, beach-chic spacious rooms with private balconies, and trendy cocktail programs. These resorts are sure to impress with beachfront cabanas, free-form pools, Bali-style day beds, and Mayan-inspired spa treatments.

Offer: When travelers book the ‘Future is Now’ package during November 22 – December 3rd they will receive a complimentary cocktail per guest, as well as a 20% discount on dinner at Hana, the resort’s newest polynesian restaurant that offers innovative traditional cuisine, and a modern vibrant atmosphere.

Booking Window: November 22 – December 3rd, 2021

Travel Window: Events taking place by December 31, 2023

To Book: Email Glaucia.Canil@marriott.com



Barnsley Resort | Adairsville, Georgia

Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains lies Barnsley Resort, a 3,000-acre getaway where nature, history and hospitality come together as one. Spend the day hiking through miles of trails, exploring the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains via a guided horseback ride, practicing your aim with archery and axe throwing, or be surrounded by acres of trees, foliage, and crisp outdoor air while sporting clays at the Beretta Shooting Grounds. Guests can opt for accommodations in the 55-room Inn, or for a truly distancing getaway, book one of the property’s 39 individual cottages.

​Offer: Enjoy 25% off Best Available Rates when booking online

Booking Window: November 15-29, 2021

Travel Window: November 28, 2021 – March 31, 2022; blackout dates apply

To Book: visit https://reservations.travelclick.com/76793?RatePlanId=5695259&identifier=bfcm

Ecoventura | The Galapagos

Chic and stylish for just 20 guests, the identical luxury expedition yachts Origin & Theory by Ecoventura exceed expectations of luxury travelers providing an intimate and exclusive environment that emphasize the destination’s awe-inspiring features while minimizing impact on the delicate ecosystem. Seven night sailings depart every Sunday on two exhilarating alternating itineraries, loaded with wildlife and outdoor activities ranging from hiking, snorkel, kayak or paddle on guided daily excursions.

Offer: Enjoy 15% off the cruise rate, a savings of $1340 USD per person, and in addition, Ecoventura will donate 5% of your booking to the Galapagos Biodiversity & Education for Sustainability Fund, which benefits research and conservation efforts focused on biodiversity.

Booking Window: Thursday, November 25th – Tuesday, November 30th

Travel Window: Jan 16-23 (A), Jan 23-30 (B), Jan 30-06 Feb (A), Feb 13-20 (A), Feb 27-06 March (A) (exclusive of airfare, gratuities and park entrance fees).

To Book: Email info@galapagosnetwork.com