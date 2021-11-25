Pursuitist
Now Reading
The House of X Officially Opens This Weekend
Pursuitist
Pursuitist
Armagnac Spiced Pears From Château Lassègue
Have an Eco-Friendly Day in Miami Like Adrian Grenier
10 Luxe Black Friday Travel Deals Around the Globe
The House of X Officially Opens This Weekend
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts for Everyone on Your List
resort
Top 5 Reasons To Visit ME Cabo
Top Ten Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Inside Puerto Rico’s Caribe Hilton, the Winter Getaway You Need Right Now
Where to Celebrate Thanksgiving in New York City
Earn Free Gift Cards With Fetch Rewards The Best Rewards App
The Best Rewards App To Earn Free Gift Cards & Save Money
aerial resort view
5 Reasons to visit Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Sub-Zero and Wolf Wine Refrigerator
Amazing Gadgets For Your Home You Can’t Live Without

The House of X Officially Opens This Weekend

by

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer…

Brooklyn-based performance group House of Yes will be opening their first permanent Manhattan outpost this weekend inside Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC Hotel called House of X.

Outfitted with opulent decor, multi-media performance art, House of X aims to be a meeting place for nightlife aficionados, celebrity icons, and underground artists. Lavish red velvet drapes surround the dance floor, and local artists were employed to enhance the space, keeping with the luxurious yet surrealist look. Guest can relax in net lounges, hit the dance floor or discover various rooms and enclaves featuring intimate installations and live art.

Kae Burke, co-founder of House of Yes, “The hiatus over the past 18 months has given us time to reflect and develop a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper appreciation for nightlife culture. Spaces like House of Yes, and now House of X, are essential incubators that allow people to express themselves and let go. Nightlife brings people together, it’s as simple as that, and House of X is our offering to the city that we love, an intention to continue this culture and legacy into a new future.”

A world-class mixology program has been launched led by the Salicetti Brothers. Mcson and Orson invite guests to explore cocktail culture through a variety of formats and experiences including bespoke bottle service offerings. Instead of sparklers and flashing lights, bottle service is centered on performance and activation where the night’s performance artists surprise and delight tables with unique, personalized interactions.

See Also
Complete Crystal Guide: Healing Crystals and Their Magical Powers

 

So far, two recurring weekend parties have been added to the schedule: LE FREAK (Friday) and FUCK YES (Saturday) with more nights/schedule programming to come. House of X will open officially on November 19 and 20, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM.  For more information please visit https://www.houseofx.nyc/ and follow at @houseofxnyc.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, Just Luxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is employed by Remy Cointreau Americas.

Pursuitist


Pursuitist.com is an award-winning 5-star luxury travel & lifestyle blog showcasing luxury cars & drives, fashion & style, gear, real estate, travel, and food & drink.
© 2020 Pursuitist. All Rights Reserved. Site By Parr Interactive.

Scroll To Top