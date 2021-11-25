The House of X Officially Opens This Weekend

Brooklyn-based performance group House of Yes will be opening their first permanent Manhattan outpost this weekend inside Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC Hotel called House of X.

Outfitted with opulent decor, multi-media performance art, House of X aims to be a meeting place for nightlife aficionados, celebrity icons, and underground artists. Lavish red velvet drapes surround the dance floor, and local artists were employed to enhance the space, keeping with the luxurious yet surrealist look. Guest can relax in net lounges, hit the dance floor or discover various rooms and enclaves featuring intimate installations and live art.

Kae Burke, co-founder of House of Yes, “The hiatus over the past 18 months has given us time to reflect and develop a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper appreciation for nightlife culture. Spaces like House of Yes, and now House of X, are essential incubators that allow people to express themselves and let go. Nightlife brings people together, it’s as simple as that, and House of X is our offering to the city that we love, an intention to continue this culture and legacy into a new future.”

A world-class mixology program has been launched led by the Salicetti Brothers. Mcson and Orson invite guests to explore cocktail culture through a variety of formats and experiences including bespoke bottle service offerings. Instead of sparklers and flashing lights, bottle service is centered on performance and activation where the night’s performance artists surprise and delight tables with unique, personalized interactions.

So far, two recurring weekend parties have been added to the schedule: LE FREAK (Friday) and FUCK YES (Saturday) with more nights/schedule programming to come. House of X will open officially on November 19 and 20, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 PM – 4:00 AM. For more information please visit https://www.houseofx.nyc/ and follow at @houseofxnyc.