Where to Celebrate Easter Brunch in NYC
Where to Celebrate Easter Brunch in NYC

by

As Easter is right around the corner, you may be looking for where to celebrate Easter Brunch in NYC. Here are some of our favorite restaurants making Easter special:

Popular at PUBLIC Hotel 

Popular at PUBLIC Hotel will be offering brunch from 11am-3pm on Easter Day, and will be offering oysters, French Toast, Strawberry Pancakes, Seared pan Market Fish, and an 8oz Rib-eye, bone-in. Check out the Full Brunch Menu here.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square Edition 

In the heart of Times Square, Chef John Fraser has created an idyllic Easter celebration with the Easter Grand Brunch Prix Fixe Menu, complete with live music, or enjoy Easter Brunch A La Carte in the main dining room complete with holiday specials and exquisite brunch classics from 11am-3pm.

The Standard Grill Easter Brunch

Trendy hotspot The Standard Grill is offering brunch both Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am-4pm with Easter Specials like hot crossed buns and Cucumber Panzanella In addition to the full brunch menu Next door at The Standard Plaza, be sure to stop in and say hello to some furry feathered friends from 10:30am-2:30pm.

Kimberly Fisher is a Pursuitist contributor. As a freelance writer and on-camera host, Kimberly has traveled the world and has published over 400 articles in over 44 publications including Sherman's Travel, Huffington Post, JustLuxe, Luxury Lifestyles UK, eHow, Examiner, Food Wine Travel Magazine, Luxe Beat, NiteGuide, Ocean View, and USA Today. Disclosure: Kimberly is under contract with Casa Del Sol.

