As Easter is right around the corner, you may be looking for where to celebrate Easter Brunch in NYC. Here are some of our favorite restaurants making Easter special:

Popular at PUBLIC Hotel

Popular at PUBLIC Hotel will be offering brunch from 11am-3pm on Easter Day, and will be offering oysters, French Toast, Strawberry Pancakes, Seared pan Market Fish, and an 8oz Rib-eye, bone-in. Check out the Full Brunch Menu here.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square Edition

In the heart of Times Square, Chef John Fraser has created an idyllic Easter celebration with the Easter Grand Brunch Prix Fixe Menu, complete with live music, or enjoy Easter Brunch A La Carte in the main dining room complete with holiday specials and exquisite brunch classics from 11am-3pm.

The Standard Grill Easter Brunch

Trendy hotspot The Standard Grill is offering brunch both Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am-4pm with Easter Specials like hot crossed buns and Cucumber Panzanella In addition to the full brunch menu Next door at The Standard Plaza, be sure to stop in and say hello to some furry feathered friends from 10:30am-2:30pm.