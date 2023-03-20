If you are looking for ways to change your skincare and makeup regime for 2023, we have found some of the best products to hit the market. Check out the best luxe beauty products of 2023:

Fleurissent

With the stress-reducing effect of florals on the central nervous system, and the topical skin benefits that are backed by studies and centuries of time-honored flower remedies, Fleurissent, which means “bloom”, has launched a luxurious range of skincare including Revitalizing Radiance Facial Cream ($25), Rebalancing Facial Cream ($15), and a Revitalizing Radiance 2-in-1 Facial Mask and Exfoliator ($165) that addresses specific skin concerns while delivering unique wellness benefits. With a one-of-a-kind range including face creams and exfoliants made with naturally effective French botanicals, Fleurissent’s approach delivers lasting efficacy while instilling beauty that radiates from within!

SAINT JANE – SUPERFLOWER DETOX SERUM A true superfood for your face, Saint Jane’s Superflower Detox Serum gives your skin an infusion of nutrients, essential vitamins, rose, and blue tansy, resulting in stronger, clearer and radiant skin. The serum also helps with anti-aging thanks to neroli, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles while adding plumpness and Chamomile assisting with skin rejuvenation by increasing collagen production. $88

Kat Burki Form Control Marine Collagen Gel Kat Burki has made a name in the beauty industry, and this contouring gel will lift, fill, and plump up your skin. Made with pure algae collagen, plant stem cells, silk amino acids and reishi mushroom, this product has been proven to increase hydration, increase firmness and fill in fine lines and wrinkles for all skin types. $165

FACTORFIVE Travel Minis

FACTORFIVE’s travel minis are a must-have to revive tired skin when on the go. Counteract high altitudes and dry airplane air by nourishing your skin with human stem cell growth factors that work at the cellular level to help skin with collagen production to keep skin looking fresh, hydrated and youthful without parabens, mineral oil, sulfate detergents and not tested on animals. This perfect travel set includes One Regenerative Serum mini (0.34 fl oz), One Anti-Aging Cream mini (0.34 fl oz) and One Eye/Lash Cream mini (0.16 fl oz). $159/set

RÓEN Palette and Eye Pencils

This fashion-forward, clean cosmetics brand combines glamour, artistry and wellbeing. Co-founded in 2019 by CEO, Tiffany Thurston Scott, a clean beauty advocate and lifelong beauty lover, Tiffany created RÓEN after she started researching into health and wellness practices for her own life, learning along the way that many cosmetic products include potentially harmful ingredients. RÓEN was created for people looking to use clean, vegan, ethical products, without sacrificing product performance and quality. 100% clean, vegan and free of gluten, fragrance and parabens. The versatile COOL HERO palette illuminates the eyes and look amazing with any eye color. Wear alone, or blend seamlessly, layer, or mix and match to create the perfect smokey eye. $49 Also newly launched are the silky smooth “Eyeline Define” Eyeliner Pencils, available in four neutral shades: Matte Black, Matte Deep Brown, Shimmering Brown, and Shimmering Gunmetal.