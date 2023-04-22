Pursuitist
Celebrate Earth Day with These Sustainable Luxury Beauty Finds

by
Katya Bychkova is a beauty and style expert based in…

April is National Earth Month, a global environmental awareness initiative designed to build a sustainable future. This Earth Day roundup celebrates luxury beauty brands that use sustainable practices for producing and distributing their products.

Rahua Smoothing Hair Balm

Rahua Smoothing Hair Balm

This all-natural and sustainably produced anti-frizz treatment smoothes flyaways and keeps your sleek bun in place for the entire day. Sustainably produced with rahua, sacha, and morete oils, this multi-tasking balm is also great for moisturizing cuticles and styling eyebrows.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

This TikTok-famous serum combines watermelon, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver the glowiest skin of your life. Use it after your skincare routine as a makeup primer to achieve that coveted “glow from within.”

Ren Clean Skincare Everhydrate Cream

Ren Clean Skincare Everhydrate Cream

This Algae extracts-based moisturizer is perfect for people with sensitive skin types and even those struggling with eczema. This delicate cream gently hydrates, plumps the skin and restores your skin barrier. If you are looking for this lightweight, non-greasy, water-locking cream that uses clean beauty ingredients, this is the cream to try.

Amika Refillable Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

Amika Refillable Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner

If you are already refilling your hand and dish soap dispensers at home, why not do the same for your hair care products? A clean beauty brand Amika launched a line of shampoo and conditioner refills that helps to reduce plastic consumption. You can also purchase Insta-friendly refillable hair product jars of different colors for your shampoo and conditioner.

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Daily sunscreen is something that everyone should put on their to-do list because it protects your skin from sun damage. If you do not like physical sunscreens because of their texture, consider this lightweight product that leaves no white cast, distributes effortlessly, and doesn’t have a clinical scent.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

If you love glowing skin that doesn’t look like you are wearing foundation, this clean beauty find is for you. Think about this skin tint as a lightweight, light-coverage foundation that offers added benefits of a skincare product. It smoothes, plumps, and hydrates your skin while evening out the skin tone and camouflaging tiny skin imperfections.

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Turn your daily shower into a decadent ritual with this delicate, aromatic, indulgent shower oil. This oil-to-milk body product is formulated with skin-nourishing sweet almond oil and changes its texture upon contact with water. You’d love this rich shower oil’s calming and delicious scent of fresh almonds and warm vanilla.

Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shades

Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shades

You can’t confuse the texture and coverage of Chantecaille eyeshadows with anything else! Finely blended and pigmented, this pearlescent eyeshadow adds a multi-dimensional shimmer to your eyes. Pick one of the limited-edition artisanal cases that support endangered species across Africa.

Grown Alchemist Hand Cream

Grown Alchemist Hand Cream

This fast-absorbing, minimalist packaged product softens dry hands and cuticles without leaving an oily cast. Among the ingredients of this clean beauty moisturizer is Rose Petal Oil, with Rosehip, Camelia, Sea Buckthorn, Wheat Germ Oil, and Vitamin E. The product comes in two sizes: a full one with a pump for your bathroom counter and a compact version for the on-the-go.

Photo by Drew Dizzy Graham on Unsplash

Katya Bychkova is a beauty and style expert based in NYC. Face mask enthusiast and frequent traveler Katya contributes to top lifestyle publications. She is also the founder and editor of the Style Sprinter blog, a luxury guide to skincare and makeup.

