We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Four Seasons Resort Maui, the first Resort in the Four Seasons Hawaii collection, offers us a gorgeous plant-based dessert that also doubles as the perfect way to use up extra avocados!

A special thank you to Four Seasons Maui Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst for creating this recipe. When creating the Resort’s popular ‘Wellness Your Way’ menu, Dryhurst adopted a plant-based diet for a few months to ensure he was making the most creative and delicious items possible. Chef Dryhurst believes wellness cuisine should taste rich and flavorful—and with that mantra in mind, he developed a plethora of decadent, healthy desserts including the guest-favorite Chocolate Avocado Mousse.

Ingredients:

4 Ripe Avocadoes

8 oz Organic Maple Syrup

2 tsp Organic Vanilla Extract

4 oz Cocoa Powder

½ tsp Cinnamon

12 oz Fresh Raspberries

Chocolate Shavings (for garnish)

Yield: 6

Method:

Combine all ingredients in the blender, and blend until smooth and silky. Check sweetness at the end and adjust if necessary. Portion out into containers and layer with 5 raspberries in each. Top with chocolate shavings and a few more raspberries, and finish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Let us know if you feel a little zen after trying this!