With Mother’s Day around the corner, you want to show mom how much you care with luxe gifts of health, wellness, and beauty. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Mikimoto Pearls

Recognized as the leader of the finest quality pearls in the world since 1893, Mikimoto pearls are chic and sophisticated, while being a lifelong classic. Pearls can be worn for any occasion, and are the perfect complement to any outfit. Gift mom a classic pearl necklace for Mother’s Day.

Papier

This luxe paper company was founded in London in 2015 started with personalized greeting cards and stationery, and has since expanded to customized photobooks, monogrammed stationery and weekly planners. Gift mom with a personalized planner, monogrammed notecards or a thoughtful photo album.

Nobis

Give the gift of a classic trench from Canadian luxury brand Nobis. The Poppy Trench Coat ($595) will be a staple and comes in 4 different color options of Black, Navy, Cork, and Fawn. Nobis is also giving 100% of online sales in April to COVID 19 relief funds.

Venus ET Fleur

A modern spin on a classic gift, Venus ET Fleur has become the place to go for bespoke, luxe rose arrangements in signature boxes. the original creator Eternity® Roses, these pristine stems are long-lasting and exquisitely arranged.

Diptyque Candles

This classic French candle maker is the perfect gift for any occasion. Choose from dozens of scents, including the popular Baies (berries) and Figuier (Fig Tree).

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

For every mom that spends time in the kitchen, add to her Le Creuset collection with the adorable heart-shaped dutch over. Available from Williams Sonoma.

La Mer Mini Miracle Broth Collection

This luxury revitalizing collection of four La Mer treatments is each infused with their legendary elixir, Miracle Broth™. This collection includes The Cleansing Foam 30ml, The Treatment Lotion 30ml, The Regenerating Serum 5ml, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream 15ml.