We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the Kona-Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaii, offers a special recipe for ‘me’ time in the form of an at-home Niu (Coconut) bath treatment.
Thank you to Hualalai Spa director Cecilia Hercik, who was inspired by the Hualalai apothecary in creating this treat.
Ingredients:
- 1 spoonful Coconut Oil
- 12 oz Coconut Water
- 12 oz Coconut Milk
- 1 spoonful Cocoa Butter
- 1 spoonful Cocoa Powder
- 4 oz Sugar (white or brown)
- 4 oz Sea Salt or Epsom Salt
- Lime Wedge
Instructions:
- Scrub: Mix sugar, coconut oil and cocoa powder in a bowl to create a paste. Use this scrub to exfoliate your knees and elbows once soaking.
- Bath: Fill your tub with warm water and add mineral salt and coconut milk. Soak and relax in the warm bath.
- Hydrate: Fill a glass of coconut water with a wedge of lime and keep it near the tub to enjoy while soaking.
- Moisturize: After the bath, massage the cocoa butter for smooth and soft skin.
Let us know if you feel a little zen after trying this!