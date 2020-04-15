We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the Kona-Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaii, offers a special recipe for ‘me’ time in the form of an at-home Niu (Coconut) bath treatment.

Thank you to Hualalai Spa director Cecilia Hercik, who was inspired by the Hualalai apothecary in creating this treat.

Ingredients:

1 spoonful Coconut Oil

12 oz Coconut Water

12 oz Coconut Milk

1 spoonful Cocoa Butter

1 spoonful Cocoa Powder

4 oz Sugar (white or brown)

4 oz Sea Salt or Epsom Salt

Lime Wedge

Instructions:

Scrub: Mix sugar, coconut oil and cocoa powder in a bowl to create a paste. Use this scrub to exfoliate your knees and elbows once soaking.

Bath: Fill your tub with warm water and add mineral salt and coconut milk. Soak and relax in the warm bath.

Hydrate: Fill a glass of coconut water with a wedge of lime and keep it near the tub to enjoy while soaking.

Moisturize: After the bath, massage the cocoa butter for smooth and soft skin.

Let us know if you feel a little zen after trying this!