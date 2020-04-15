We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the Kona-Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaii, offers a special recipe for ‘me’ time in the form of an at-home Niu (Coconut) bath treatment. 

Thank you to Hualalai Spa director Cecilia Hercik, who was inspired by the Hualalai apothecary in creating this treat.  

Ingredients:

  • 1 spoonful Coconut Oil
  • 12 oz Coconut Water
  • 12 oz Coconut Milk
  • 1 spoonful Cocoa Butter
  • 1 spoonful Cocoa Powder
  • 4 oz Sugar (white or brown)
  • 4 oz Sea Salt or Epsom Salt
  • Lime Wedge

Instructions:

  • Scrub: Mix sugar, coconut oil and cocoa powder in a bowl to create a paste. Use this scrub to exfoliate your knees and elbows once soaking.
  • Bath: Fill your tub with warm water and add mineral salt and coconut milk. Soak and relax in the warm bath.
  • Hydrate: Fill a glass of coconut water with a wedge of lime and keep it near the tub to enjoy while soaking.
  • Moisturize: After the bath, massage the cocoa butter for smooth and soft skin.

Let us know if you feel a little zen after trying this! 