LVMH Modifies Perfume Factories to Make Free Hand Sanitizer

Facing these difficult & uncertain times, luxury conglomerate LVMH is taken part in the fight against COVID-19 by protecting those who protect others.

Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to modify and retool their perfume factories to making sanitizing gel within their production sites.

From this Monday, Parfums Givenchy, alongside with Parfums Christian Dior & Guerlain, are manufacturing and providing free hand sanitizing gel in large quantities to public health authorities.

In a statement to Pursuitist, LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics said the company will continue to honor this commitment for as long as necessary:

“We stand together. It is our honor to work with such dedicated production teams, who are showing great solidarity & passion committing to enable a greater number of people to protect themselves from the COVID-19.”

LVMH is on track to donate 12 tons of the hand sanitizing gel to the 39 hospitals of the Paris by the end of this week. The product will be given at no charge to French authorities and the largest hospital system in Europe.

The move came as France entered shutdown this past Monday and as cases of coronavirus were doubling every 72 hours. President Emmanuel Macron has declared the country “at war”.