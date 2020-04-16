In this time of uncertainty, anxiety, stress, and tension are running high. We asked health and wellness experts one question: What are 2-3 things you personally are doing to deal with stress and anxiety right now? How does each thing help you cope?

Ramona Soriano

Certified Yoga & Reiki Instructor

1. Every night, my partner and I record a sound bath that we release via Instagram on my IGTV. I play crystal sound bowls, Shruti box, chimes, and other healing tools. He plays the keyboards. We do this as a commitment to keep creativity in our lives daily, and as an offering to the community so they have a chance to relax and unwind as well. You can receive these Soundbaths daily on Instagram via @kundalini_soul 2. Daily walks. We live by the beach and set aside time daily to catch some sun and fresh air, and walk around our neighborhood (and maintain social distance of course!). This can be anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour a day. 3. I’ve begun reaching out more to friends that I haven’t heard from in a while, family members, old school mates or coworkers from several different corners of the world. We’re all in this together and reaching out reminds us that we’re not alone and we’re all experiencing similar struggles of anxiety, short temper, loneliness, aggravation from being in the house, uncertainty. All these feelings are ok. It’s easier when we know we can connect and feel safe sharing in our vulnerability.

Phyllicia Bonanno

Certified yoga instructor and W Hotels Fuel Guru

Meditate- Every day and even more during these times of uncertainty. There is so much going on in our lives that we cannot control, but one thing we can control is our self and our response. With that, I believe it is so important to take time for ourselves, even if It is just 5 minutes. Take a moment to turn off the television. It is awesome to be aware of what is going on, but hearing the same thing on repeat can lead to fear and panic. So get the necessary news and then turn it off. Find a quiet space and just sit and breathe. The most important thing is recognizing that you are important, and you are worthy of your own time- literally the most worthy of it. The breathe that we have is so powerful and taking control of that is the first step. Taking time to meditate has helped me clear my thoughts, and have calmer energy in everything that I do.

Ritual and routine: I have been working from home like many others. What I have been doing to maintain myself is I created a schedule of daily tasks to get done so that I know I have a ritual and routine for each day. I wake up at the same time I would any other day and get dressed as if I was going to work. Taking care of myself in the same manner, not skipping a beat. Otherwise, I could quickly get into the feeling of being “stuck” inside. Make sure you schedule a lot of time for meditation breaks and movement. Instead of focusing on being stuck, having a ritual and routine has helped me switch my mindset feeling grateful for every day, putting in the best I have to offer.

Yoga: I normally practice yoga at a studio, however during this time I have increased my home practice. I set aside time daily to practice. I have space dedicated to my yoga mat and props, a space that is just for me to flow in.

Doing yoga at home has helped me to balance my mind, body, and soul. Also, I am able to work a bit more internally and on my own goals at home. Any physical activity is so important, to keep the blood flowing, and the joints and muscles active.

Caring for my indoor plants: Caring for my plants always instantly boost my mood. They add vibrant flashes of green to my space. I am mesmerized by the small transitions of growth that the plants reveal each day. Nature is so amazing and I love that I can be a part of it by caring for my plants. Spring is here so I will soon be repotting a few of my plants. I tend to them weekly by watering and checking upon them. Plus a lot of plants naturally clean the air by absorbing toxins and release oxygen. (Check out her online Chakra Sound Bath course here)