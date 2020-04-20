We know that many of you — ourselves included — still have wanderlust during this trying time. That’s why we’ve reached out to some of our favorite hotel and lifestyle partners to find ways to bring a little luxury into your quarantine. Today, we asked Hidden Doorways, a leading travel sales and marketing firm that represents some of the most unique and unknown destinations and experiences, to let us share a video they created that offers a message of hope; encouraging travelers to dream about the places that have transformed us and the places we long to explore.

While we’re not actively traveling now, we’re dreaming of the days when we can do it again. If you’d like to visit any of the destinations in the video, reach out to us directly – we’ll offer assistance in getting that planning started.