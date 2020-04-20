Try something to liven up your quarantine and follow in the Quarantini trend – The Knickerbocker’s Famed Original Martini.

Mix up this cocktail for your next virtual happy hour, with an original recipe that was created in 1912 by The Knickerbocker’s Head Bartender Martini di Arma di Taggia. Today, Head Bartender Karma Jamyang, mixes up this signature martini for guests from around the world.

The Knickerbocker Original Recipe:

2 oz Tanqueray 10 Gin

0.75 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

0.5 oz Cocchi Torino Vermouth

Dash of Hella Bitters Truth orange bitters

Dash of Hella Bitters Truth Citrus Bitters

Garnish with a lemon twist

*IMPORTANT* This Marini is stirred, not shaken

Enjoy!