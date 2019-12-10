On the occasion of Miami Art Basel, the venerable crystal manufacturer Baccarat has called on the services of much-sought after designer Virgil Abloh for a limited edition home collection.

Presented as a mix of modernity, tradition, elegance and industrial codes, the “Crystal Clear” collection comprises chandeliers, table vessels, and drinking glasses. The pieces, which are numbered and made to order, were inspired by Abloh’s touring exhibition “Figures of Speech”.

“Working with Virgil has been an amazing experience for our artisans at Baccarat. From our first meeting, Virgil had crystal clear in mind and could imagine how these geometrical shapes would elegantly dance together suspended from a ceiling and sitting on a table. Our people in the Baccarat’s ateliers without any hesitation interpreted his vision and sketches relentlessly. Their unique skills and passion for perfection resulted in this amazing piece of art,” says Daniela Riccardi, Global CEO of Baccarat.

“Crystal Clear” can be seen throughout the month of December at the Baccarat Boutique BBar and Lounge in Miami’s Design District.