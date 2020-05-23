When you need to turn up the relaxation, and going to the spa or having a weekend getaway is no longer an option, work with what you have to turn your home into a relaxation destination. Here are a few ways to turn your home into a zen, relaxing destination:

Journal

Spend time in a quiet, comfy corner of your home journaling in the new Papier x Matthew Williamson notebooks. Journaling has been known to be a great stress relative, and you will enjoy the uplifting, beautiful Ikat patterns and Matthew Williamson’s signature peacock feather motif. The colorful palette screams spring joy and happiness.

Spa Vibes

Brighten skin and get a fresh, natural glow with the easy-to-use Brilliant-C Skincare system from Merle Norman. The full Brillant-C line consists of a cleanser, toner, brightening serum, moisturizer, eye cream, and check & neck cream. All products contain an exclusive blend of highly stable Vitamin C, Licorice Root Extract, and Grape Extract. These ingredients work together to brighten, revitalize, and diminish the appearance of spots and discoloration. Available online at www.merlenormancosmetics.com

Quickly turn your everyday shower into a relaxing spa experience with the Aura Cacia Lavender Shower Tablets. These easy-to-use shower tablets provide aromatherapy when dropped on the shower floor, and infuse your shower with a relaxing scent.