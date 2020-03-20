Here are a few simple and quick tips on how to clean your iPhone and other gadgets, and protect yourself during the Coronavirus outbreak. A breeding ground for bacteria at the best of times, iPhones, tablets and laptops need to be cleaned more than ever to help limit the spread of Covid-10.

Along with washing your hands several times a day, regular cleaning of your iPhone and, as a general rule, all of your electronic devices is also essential to ensure that you are protected against the coronavirus.

This is in fact quite simple since all you need is a moist cloth. A second cloth is also handy to wipe the devices dry. When cleaning a iPhone, be sure to take care of the whole device, not just the screen.

The first step is to remove the protective cover and clean it thoroughly. Then clean the front, back and edges of the phone. A small amount of soap or alcohol-based solution (but less than 70% alcohol, even if it is in the form of wipes) can also be used.

However, be careful to avoid household cleaning products. Care must also be taken not to let any liquid into the openings of the device, whether it be the audio output, the charging connector or around the buttons.

As a general rule, switch electronic devices off before cleaning, and, with regard to laptops, don’t forget to clean the screen as well as the keyboard.

Quarantine Your iPhone As Soon As You Come Home

Finally, bear in mind that you should really clean your iPhone or laptop again if they are handled by other people. And as soon as you return from being out in public, quarantine your gadgets until they’re cleaned.

Do:

— use lint-free cloths (a damp one first and then another to dry);

— add a very small amount of soap if necessary;

— avoid letting any liquid into electronic devices.

Don’t:

— hold a smartphone under the tap;

— use detergents or other chemical products;

— rub too hard when cleaning displays, which are easily damaged or scratched.

Apple recommends using a slightly damp lint-free cloth to wipe your device clean. It has changed its previous advice to avoid disinfectants — instead of warning against harsh chemicals, claiming the products may strip the oil-repellent “oleophobic” coating on your phone, Apple now says those household wipes are in the clear.

“Using a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone,” Apple says on its updated support page. “Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don’t submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents.”

That’s it. Protect yourself and your gadgets during the Coronavirus outbreak. Be smart and safe during these uncertain times.