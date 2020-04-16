With 3/4 U.S. residents sheltered in quarantine, now is the time to bring your favorite cocktail home. These easy-to-make cocktail recipes and wine recommendations from around the world were curated by a selection of chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists.
Hemingway Daiquiri
From: Ocean Key Resort & Spa — Key West, Fla.
Celebrate the breezy charm of Key West with the Hemingway Daiquiri. A Florida favorite, the signature cocktail of the luxurious oceanfront Ocean Key Resort & Spa, located at America’s Southernmost island. The perfect location between Key West Harbor and Mallory Square, the resort’s signature cocktail delivers the perfect mix of warm breezes, sunset celebrations, relaxation and revelry with an easy-to-make recipe from home.
- Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Bacardi Superior Rum
- 1 oz. Grapefruit Juice
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz. Cane Syrup
- 0.5 oz Maraschino Liqueur
- Recipe:
- Strain over crushed ice in a double old fashioned glass, and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Peaches & Bourbon
From: Montage Palmetto Bluff — Bluffton, South Carolina
Served in the intimate River House Lounge at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a classic cocktail that can be made at home is the delectable ‘Peaches & Bourbon.’ Providing the perfect balance, the peach cider adds a little sweetness, while the bourbon offers a touch of warmth. The Peaches & Bourbon cocktail is the ideal libation to sit around a backyard fire pit, while “porching” at home — socializing while relaxing on an outside patio — or inside while day-dreaming of your next vacation.
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Maker’s Mark
- 3 oz. lemonade
- 3 oz. peach cider
- Garnish: peach or lemon wedge
- Recipe:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker and mix vigorously. Pour ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice, and garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wedge.
White Cosmo
From: The Brazilian Court Hotel – Palm Beach, Fla.
Nestled in the heart of the iconic Brazilian Court Hotel lies Palm Beach’s most coveted dining destination – Chef Daniel Boulud’s award-winning Café
Boulud. Inspired by the original cosmopolitan, and perfect to make at home, Café Boulud’s White Cosmo swaps out the red cranberry for white to make the drink see-through and allow for the visual effect of the orchid ice ball. Tart, yet refreshing at the same time, the cocktail is slightly sweet and parfumy.
- Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Patron Silver
- 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
- 0.75 oz Cane Syrup
- 3 slice Kiwi
- Recipe:
- Muddle the kiwi, lemon juice, cane syrup and add tequila. Shake and strain over ice in a double old fashioned glass with a sugar rim. Garnish with kiwi slice.
The Respite
From The Kessler Collection
During these moments of stress and anxiety, we have been communicating calm and patience to our Grand Performers and guests alike. Take care of yourself to take care of others— this is what hospitality is all about. It is our role as hospitality professionals to be respite to each other. With that, we have a cocktail that speaks to self care, a moment of pause and relaxation, served across The Kessler Collection‘s nine luxury boutique properties.
- Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz. Hendricks Gin
- 1 oz. Honey Sage Simple Syrup
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- .25 oz. Elderflower
- Top with splash of champagne
- Recipe:
- In a mixing glass, mix together Elderflower, Gin, and citrus juices with ice. Add Honey Sage Simple Syrup. Shake vigorously, then strain into a highball glass with ice and top with a splash of champagne and sage lead for garnish. Sit back, relax and take a moment.
Coco Tiki Tai & Largo Lemonade
From: Bungalows Key Largo — Key Largo, Fla.
Opening on Dec. 19, 2019, luxury, adults-only Bungalows Key Largo, is the first and only all-
inclusive resort in the Florida Keys. This 135 private bungalow boutique waterfront hotel is situated across the property’s 12 acres and 1,000-feet of shoreline with countless beach cabanas and a full-service Zen Garden Spa featuring a Himalayan salt room + eucalyptus steam room. Signature cocktails, including the Coco Tiki Tai and Largo Lemonade, were created by the resorts house mixologists.
- Ingredients:
- Coco Tiki Tai
- 1.5 ounces Coconut Rum
- 1-ounce Amaretto
- 4 ounces Orange Juice
- 2 ounces Pineapple Juice
- Largo Lemonade
- 1.5 ounces Vodka
- 4 ounces Lemonade
- 1.25 ounces of Blueberry Simple Syrup
Hibiscus Margarita
From: Mahekal Beach Resort — Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nestled between the dense Riviera Maya jungle and Playa del Carmen’s longest stretch of beach, lies Mahekal Beach Resort an authentic and intimate oasis — unlike other high-rise, corridor hotels — elevators are not found at Mahekal, and the buildings are not much taller than the palm trees surrounding them. Boasting bungalow-style accommodations mere minutes from the sweeping, sandy beach, this laid-back luxe property offers the perfect mix of relaxation and fun. In addition to the property’s unique amenities + experiences, Mahekal boasts five taste-temping restaurants and bars featuring numerous signature, hand-crafted margaritas each handcrafted by the resort’s mixologists. Knowing guest aren’t able to travel during these trying times, Mahekal is more than willing to share a handful of their renowned margarita recipes, which can be easily made at home and are perfect for enjoying on the couch, while fantasizing about a trip to the property:
- Ingredients:
- Hibiscus Margarita
- 1.5 onz Tequila Silver
- 1 onz. Pineapple Juice
- ½ onz. lime juice
- ½ onz. Syrup
- 2 onz. Hibiscus Juice (Jamaica)
- Chili rim, shake all ingredients add ice and serve immediately
