Try These Recipes From Mexican Hotels to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo At Home
If only we could celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year in Mexico… or even at a Mexican restaurant. But just because we aren’t out and about doesn’t mean we have to cancel the celebrations. Consider trying out these authentic recipes from hotels and resorts in the Mexican Caribbean and Los Cabos at your home to transport yourself through flavor.
Signature Dish: Traditional Mexican Aguachile Ingredients:2 lbs. Shrimp peeled and cleaned 10 guajillo peppers 1 qt. brown onion, finely sliced 2 garlic cloves 4 limes, juiced 1 English cucumber, peeled, seedless and diced 1 red onion, finely sliced 2 oz. ginger, peeled Olive oil Salt
Directions: For aguachile sauce: Put the guajillo peppers in a bowl of lukewarm water and place a small plate on top to keep them submerged. Leave to soak until soft and fully rehydrated (this can take as long as 15-30 minutes, depending on the size). Until they change color. In a skillet on medium-high heat, add olive oil. Sauté brown onion and garlic cloves until they are caramelized and softened. Then, in a blender, mix the guajillo peppers, guajillo pepper’s water, brown onion, ginger, garlic and lime juice season with salt.
For shrimps: Add the shrimps in boiled water for 5 seconds. Then, rinse the shrimp in cold water for 15 seconds and pat dry with paper towels and transfer back to a bowl.
Finishing touches: Add red onion, shrimp, cucumber, aguachile sauce and season with salt.
Ingredients: For the sourdough: 500g wheat flour 500ml water
For the Pan de Mole: 1,750g of flour 35g salt 55g yeast 525g pre-prepared sourdough 350g black mole paste Sesame seeds 1lt ice water
Directions: To begin you will need to prepare the sourdough three days in advance. On the first day mix 100g of wheat flour with 100ml of water, and leave to stand for 24 hours. If the dough has bubbles, remove half the mixture and replace with the same amount of flour, mixing again. If no bubbles have formed allow to rest for another day.
On day three, whether or not bubbles have formed, again remove half the mixture and replace with the same amount of flour, integrating once more. The sourdough is now ready to prepare pan de mole.
In a mixer, add all the pan de mole ingredients and mix thoroughly. Leave to stand for 30 minutes. Slowly add the water to assist with fermentation, then leave to stand for 20 minutes.
Form the dough into small balls of approximately 50g and place on a waxed paper-lined tray. Add sesame seeds and allow to ferment for 2 hours, or when the dough has doubled in size.
Put the tray into the oven, pre-heated to 200°C. Throw a splash of water onto the oven floor and immediately close the door. Leave to bake for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned.