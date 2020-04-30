If only we could celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year in Mexico… or even at a Mexican restaurant. But just because we aren’t out and about doesn’t mean we have to cancel the celebrations. Consider trying out these authentic recipes from hotels and resorts in the Mexican Caribbean and Los Cabos at your home to transport yourself through flavor.

Hotel Xcaret Mexico
By Chef Carlos Gaytan, Ha’ Restaurant at Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Tzuco.

Signature Dish: Traditional Mexican Aguachile
Ingredients: 2 lbs. Shrimp peeled and cleaned
10 guajillo peppers
1 qt. brown onion, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves
4 limes, juiced
1 English cucumber, peeled, seedless and diced
1 red onion, finely sliced
2 oz. ginger, peeled
Olive oil
Salt

Directions:  
For aguachile sauce: Put the guajillo peppers in a bowl of lukewarm water and place a small plate on top to keep them submerged. Leave to soak until soft and fully rehydrated (this can take as long as 15-30 minutes, depending on the size). Until they change color. In a skillet on medium-high heat, add olive oil. Sauté brown onion and garlic cloves until they are caramelized and softened. Then, in a blender, mix the guajillo peppers, guajillo pepper’s water, brown onion, ginger, garlic and lime juice season with salt.

For shrimps: Add the shrimps in boiled water for 5 seconds. Then, rinse the shrimp in cold water for 15 seconds and pat dry with paper towels and transfer back to a bowl.

Finishing touches: Add red onion, shrimp, cucumber, aguachile sauce and season with salt.

Watch a step by step video from the chef here.

Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa

Recipe: Pan de Mole

Ingredients: 
For the sourdough:
500g wheat flour
500ml water

For the Pan de Mole:
1,750g of flour
35g salt
55g yeast
525g pre-prepared sourdough
350g black mole paste
Sesame seeds
1lt ice water

Directions:
To begin you will need to prepare the sourdough three days in advance. On the first day mix 100g of wheat flour with 100ml of water, and leave to stand for 24 hours. If the dough has bubbles, remove half the mixture and replace with the same amount of flour, mixing again. If no bubbles have formed allow to rest for another day.

On day three, whether or not bubbles have formed, again remove half the mixture and replace with the same amount of flour, integrating once more. The sourdough is now ready to prepare pan de mole.

In a mixer, add all the pan de mole ingredients and mix thoroughly. Leave to stand for 30 minutes. Slowly add the water to assist with fermentation, then leave to stand for 20 minutes.

Form the dough into small balls of approximately 50g and place on a waxed paper-lined tray. Add sesame seeds and allow to ferment for 2 hours, or when the dough has doubled in size.

Put the tray into the oven, pre-heated to 200°C. Throw a splash of water onto the oven floor and immediately close the door. Leave to bake for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned.

Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences

Recipe: Baja Fish Tacos
Ingredients: 
FISH
1 lb halibut, cut into 1 x 3 inch pieces
½ tsp chili powder
¼ tsp paprika
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp oregano
¼ tsp coriander
Lime zest
1 T canola oil
¼ tsp salt

CREMA
8 oz. sour cream
2 T lime juice
Lime zest
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp salt

PICO DE GALLO
1 ½ lbs tomatoes, chopped
¾ cup red onion, chopped
1 jalapeño, chopped
¼ tsp salt
Corn tortillas
Shredded cabbage

Directions:
HALIBUT

  • Mix chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, coriander, lime zest, and salt in bowl
  • Cover halibut with above mix
  • Heat canola oil in frying pan over medium heat
  • Cook halibut in pan for 2 minutes on each side

CREMA

  • Add sour cream, lime juice, lime zest, cumin and salt to small bowl and mix
  • Add water if too thick

PICO DE GALLO

  • Place tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and salt in mixing bowl and mix
  • Add halibut to corn tortilla, top with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cream and enjoy right away!