Top 5 Reasons to Visit Tequila, Mexico

Best known for being the birthplace of tequila, the small Mexican town of Tequila in the state of Jalisco is located around 40 miles outside of Guadalajara. While Tequila may not have been on your radar for your next getaway, here are five reasons to visit for a trip of a lifetime:

THE TEQUILA (Of Course)

Just like Champagne can only be from the Champagne region of France, Tequila can only be made in Tequila Country from blue agave. In Tequila, you can learn the whole tequila-making process, from start to finish. Start in the agave fields and watch jimadors harvest the massive plants by removing the spikes and extracting the pineapple-shaped piña.

You can’t stop by Tequila without a stop at La Rojeña, the oldest active distillery known for producing Jose Cuervo, the number one selling tequila in the world. The massive distillery encompasses the ovens, barrel aging rooms, Reserva de la Familia® Cellar, Margarita Bar, tasting rooms, and gift shop.

Opt for one of several guided tours of La Rojeña, and you will get to experience all the behind-the-scenes of making great tequila. Starting with watching agave hearts being chopped and taken to the ovens, testing labs to ensure the quality of each and every bottle, hundreds of barrels of aging tequila, and even tasting a cooked agave.

The perfect souvenir to take home is the limited-edition, annual artist collaboration designed box between Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo and celebrated Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija. Known for his multi-media approach spanning painting, film, photography, and sculpture, the modern box is called “the glazes,” which uses the colors and shapes highlighted in the agave fields, making it a modern take on the tequila making traditions. The collaboration is Reserva de la Familia’s commitment to celebrating Mexican artists and culture, which spans 11 generations.

A truly unique way to experience Tequila is by taking the famous tequila train. The Jose Cuervo Express leaves from Guadalajara on Saturdays (and some Fridays and Sundays) and takes a little over an hour to reach Tequila. Sip tequila while watching the rolling hillsides turn covered in blue agave.

THE TOWN

The town of Tequila was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2006 and s named “Pueblo Mágico” (Magical Town) in 2003 by the Mexican Federal Government. Tequila is the perfect place to be immersed in Mexican cultural traditions- stroll along the cobblestone streets, observe the colonial architecture, and stop by the town’s bustling main square of Plaza Principal de Tequila, where live music, restaurants, local shops, street vendors and souvenirs can be found. The stone church of La Parroquia Santiago Apóstol is located off the square and dates back to the 18th century, with artwork in the interior preserved from the mid-1800s.

THE FOOD

Food is a big part of the Mexican culture, and Tequila doesn’t disappoint with its vast array of regional Mexican cuisines. La Antigua Casona is consistently the highest-rated restaurant in the area, with diners raving about the beauty of the restaurant, stunning presentation of the food, and friendly service. See Also 4 Bottles to Add to Your Home Bar for Fall

The relaxed atmosphere of the beautiful oasis of Hotel Villa Tequila features a tequila-themed bar next to the outdoor pool, views of the gardens, and mariachis on select occasions. Typical Tequila Jalisco food is served alongside creative cocktails like the fan-favorite Mango Mezcal Margarita.

THE ACCOMMODATIONS

With the rise of tourism in the area, Tequila went from having one hotel to having over 500 rooms for visitors. One of the most stunning accommodations to stay in the Hotel Solar de las Animas , located adjacent to the church of Santiago Apostol in the heart of Tequila and across from the town square. The large, luxurious rooms feature a sophisticated take on tradition, with all rooms featuring marble floors, Egyptian cotton bed linens and towels, L’Occitane bath products, minibar, flat-screen TV, high-speed WiFi, and magnetic keys. On the property is a gym with a sauna, Sky Bar Terrace with views of the town and mountains, Bar Chucho Reyes, and restaurant La Antigua Casona.

THE HISTORY