Which fancy coffee machine makes the most luxurious brew? Pursuitist lays out the latest in high-end precision coffee machinery that allow for maximum customization and most importantly — truly killer cups of caffeination. Below, discover the top 5 luxury coffee makers to begin your day with the best technology to craft perfect coffee.

The Thermador TCM24PS ($3999) isn’t just a maker, but a true built-in appliance and masterpiece for the coffee connoisseur. This plumbed coffee machine with home connect enhances the residential café experience with its full color LED screen and Alexa voice control. Or create drink orders remotely through your smartphone! The Thermador is always ready for the next cup with a fully automatic rinse program at turn-on and -off. And while it makes quick work of creating personalized beverages, it also stores up to eight coffee customizations.

The Jura A1 Automatic Coffee Machine ($800) is for the purists. This one-cup machine prepares quality espresso, coffee, and ristretto at the touch of a button. With two adjustable strength settings and three programmable cup sizes, the stylish and sturdy machine preserves the full aroma of your coffee beans after they are ground, then takes those beans to customizable brew with one touch — in about 30 seconds. Ultra-compact, it delivers this full flavor without taking up all of your counter space, and, compared to other popular luxury options, is relatively budget-friendly.

The Saeco PicoBarista Carafe ($1499) makes milk-based coffee drinks a joy. Fully programmable with buttons for a variety of coffee styles, and to change the intensity of your cup, this machine has a digital readout that makes it easier than ever to customize your coffee. It’s definitely our favorite for milk-based coffee specialities as it offers the largest variety from a compact machine and the attached carafe froths the milk automatically. It also comes with a special filter that monitors water quality so there will be no descaling for about 5,000 cups!

The Breville Barista Pro Espresso ($800) is a bold stainless steel beauty that makes a balanced coffee brew. With its adjustable grind size and dose, this machine makes a solid single shot — or double — with intuitive functions, achieving consistent and balanced espresso using the right amount of ground coffee every time. It’s a safe, user-friendly option that makes a phenomenal cup to rival your favorite coffee house.

The Miele CM6150 Coffee Maker ($1900) is a counter top coffee machine that makes the art of coffee both fun and functional. With its creamy milk frother for coffee specialties and up to four customized user profiles, this machine is a favorite for intense coffee flavor without the coffee shop fuss. You can even make two cups at once with the touch of a button! And its convenient cleaning program makes care and maintenance as simple as sipping your afternoon macchiato.