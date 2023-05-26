Top 5 Low APR Credit Cards with the Best Travel Rewards for College Students

Fasten your seatbelts, college students! We’re about to embark on a thrilling journey through the top 5 low APR credit cards that offer incredible travel rewards, designed to transform your campus life into a launching pad for worldwide adventures!

As a new college student, you’re taking your first steps into financial independence, and choosing the right credit card can pave the way for a sound financial future. Not only can a credit card help you build credit, but if chosen wisely, it can also provide valuable travel rewards. As your Points Genius, here are my top 5 picks for low APR credit cards that offer excellent travel rewards:

Disclaimer: “Points Genius” and Pursuitist pride ourselves on being reliable and trusted sources of information. Our mission is to help you navigate the world of credit card points and rewards with absolute transparency. To that end, it’s important to clarify that we do not receive any monetary compensation from credit card companies for our recommendations, nor do we use affiliate links. Our primary aim is to provide unbiased, accurate advice, and our recommendations are based solely on the potential benefits and value to you, our readers. We believe in the power of informed decision-making and are committed to helping you maximize your rewards, one point at a time.

Discover it® Student Cash Back APR: 0% intro APR for 6 months, then 12.99% – 21.99% Variable APR

0% intro APR for 6 months, then 12.99% – 21.99% Variable APR Rewards: Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Earn 5% cash back at different places each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, select rideshares and online shopping, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Pros: With no annual fee and an impressive cash back system, this card is an excellent choice. The rotating categories add excitement and variety to your reward earning.

With no annual fee and an impressive cash back system, this card is an excellent choice. The rotating categories add excitement and variety to your reward earning. Cons: The rotating categories require activation and might not always align with your spending habits. The APR can be high if you carry a balance.

Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students APR: 0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles, then 14.99% – 22.99% Variable APR

0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles, then 14.99% – 22.99% Variable APR Rewards: Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 you spend on all purchases. Plus, a 25,000 online bonus points if you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days.

Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 you spend on all purchases. Plus, a 25,000 online bonus points if you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. Pros: No annual fee and a good flat-rate rewards program make it an easy card to use. The introductory bonus can be quite substantial.

No annual fee and a good flat-rate rewards program make it an easy card to use. The introductory bonus can be quite substantial. Cons: Rewards are most valuable when redeemed for travel. If you’re not a frequent traveler, you may not reap full benefits. The APR, after the introductory period, could be high based on your creditworthiness.

APR: 14.99% Variable APR

14.99% Variable APR Rewards: Earn 1% cash back on all purchases. Plus, $50 Bonus after first purchase made within the first 3 months from account opening.

Earn 1% cash back on all purchases. Plus, $50 Bonus after first purchase made within the first 3 months from account opening. Pros: The card has a reasonable fixed APR and no annual fee. The bonus is easy to attain, making it a good first credit card.

The card has a reasonable fixed APR and no annual fee. The bonus is easy to attain, making it a good first credit card. Cons: There’s only a flat-rate reward, which could be less rewarding compared to cards offering category-based rewards. No intro APR offer may be a downside for some.

Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students APR: 18.74% Variable APR

18.74% Variable APR Rewards: Earn 1% unlimited cash back on ALL purchases. Plus, one year of Amazon Prime Student after spending $500 in the first three billing cycles.

Earn 1% unlimited cash back on ALL purchases. Plus, one year of Amazon Prime Student after spending $500 in the first three billing cycles. Pros: This card comes with no annual fee, and it doesn’t require a Social Security number, which is ideal for international students. The Amazon Prime Student subscription is a unique perk.

This card comes with no annual fee, and it doesn’t require a Social Security number, which is ideal for international students. The Amazon Prime Student subscription is a unique perk. Cons: The flat 1% cash back rate is lower than some competitors, and the APR is relatively high.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card APR: 26.99% Variable APR

26.99% Variable APR Rewards: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. While this card has a higher APR, it’s easier to qualify for and provides excellent cash back rewards.

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. While this card has a higher APR, it’s easier to qualify for and provides excellent cash back rewards. Pros: This card is designed for those with average credit, making it easier to get. The flat-rate cash back is simple and rewarding.

This card is designed for those with average credit, making it easier to get. The flat-rate cash back is simple and rewarding. Cons: The high APR and annual fee could be significant downsides if you’re not careful with your payments.





In conclusion, as you navigate through your college journey, consider these credit cards as more than just financial tools – they’re your partners in realizing your travel dreams. With each dollar spent, you’re not just saving; you’re accumulating rewards, inching closer to your next destination. By making savvy financial decisions now, you can lay a solid foundation for a future filled with globetrotting adventures. Remember, every purchase can be a step towards your next journey.

Remember, as a student, it’s important to use credit responsibly. Building good credit can help you later in life when you’re ready to get a car loan, a mortgage, or even a job. Be sure to always pay your bills on time and in full to avoid unnecessary interest and late fees.

So, study hard, save wisely, reap your rewards, and get ready to travel the world!

