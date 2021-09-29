This Central Rome Hotel Has the Best Rooftop Views

All roads lead to Rome, but when you get there, where will you stay? For comfort, convenience, and culture, we suggest the 4-star Hotel Mediterraneo.

Take a look inside:

Designed in 1938 by the architect Loreti, the Hotel Mediterraneo is a Bettoja Hotel in Rome that was recently renovated in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage. Nestled in Rome’s historic center, this Art Deco lodging boasts features that may have you feeling like you’ve stepped back in time, complete with the charm and comfort of the best of the bygone era.

The Hotel Mediterraneo has an effortlessly elegant, vintage atmosphere, cozy spaces to experience and explore, and true gems… like a room dominated by a “Medieval Hunt” mosaic fashioned after a sketch by painter Achille Capizanno.

Rooms are spacious — especially for this central location. Bathrooms are bright and roomy, too. The rooms even feature carefully restored and preserved period furniture, and some have landmark views and balconies!

Steps from Roma Termini train station and with museums, historic sites, restaurants, and shops nearby, the hotel is exceptionally well located for walkable sightseeing.

But be warned! On-site amenities here make it hard to want to leave. We’re especially enthralled with Hotel Mediterraneo’s new Ligea Lounge on the top floor with its chic vintage cocktail vibe and breathtaking panoramic views of the Eternal City.

With its renovation complete, the Hotel Mediterraneo is now available to all travelers visiting Rome, Italy!