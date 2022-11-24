The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2022

If you are looking for the ultimate holiday gift, look no further than our Ultimate Gift Guide for 2022. Covering all of the luxury gifts for everyone on your list, find everything from beauty to home to the perfect stocking stuffers.

BEAUTY

BALMAIN HAIR COUTURE FALL/WINTER 2022 LIMITED EDITION POUCH

Celebrate the holidays with this gorgeous vegan leather Limited Edition emerald green pouch with signature golden details and logo emblem. The pouch features a dual zip opening for easy access and a Balmain chain wrist strap. The pouch contains the Texturizing Salt Spray, Moisturizing Styling Cream, Leave in Conditioning Spray, and a mini scented candle. $220 at BalmainHair.us.

Parfums de Marly Delina

A beautiful floral scent with top notes of Rhubarb, Lychee, Bergamot Essence with floral notes dominated by Turkish rose, lily of the valley, and peony. Sensual and sophisticated, vanilla mingles with white musk, cashmeran, cedarwood, and incense. $335

EVE LOM DECADENT DOUBLE CLEANSE RITUAL SET

Eve Lom has created products with skin-healing properties with a signature blend of aromatic oils that fuel her iconic, original Cleanser balm that hydrates skin for upto 12 hours. This holiday gift set will cleanse and hydrate skin, with the original cleanser balm, new Foaming Cream cleanser, Rescue Mask and silk headband. $155

Joovv Red Light Therapy

With all of the health benefits of red light therapy, every person on your Christmas list could use the new Joovv Go . Red light therapy helps with pain, recovery from sports, exercise, or surgery, and make you look younger with healthier skin. Use in the comfort of your own home, or even on the go. $499

Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance in Vanilla Sugarcane For the clean beauty lover, give the gift of a handcrafted perfume made with organic sugar cane alcohol. This sweet, yet sophisticated scent features Sugarcane, Freesia Petals, and Mandarin, topped with Rose, Sugar Crystals, and Vanilla Flower, over a base of Musk, SoftWoods, and Madagascar Vanilla. $48

Leland Francis Serum & Oil Duo

A perfectly packaged facial kit from Lenad Francis features the Twenty Nine Botanical Serum (to soothe, moisturize, firm and repair skin) and The Luxe Oil, a blend of sixteen natural oils including Primrose, Argan and Rosehip to improve your skin’s glow and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. $140

WINE

Jordan Vineyard & Winery

Hand-selected by winemaker Maggie Kruse, this year Jordan Vineyard & Winery is offering a selection of wine gift sets presenting several vintages of its Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Russian River Valley Chardonnay in gift boxes made locally in Napa Valley. The sustainably packaged sets offer a variety of gifting options including several library vintages, Jordan’s estate-grown olive oil and the culinary team’s bespoke spice rubs. Available to order online now with national shipping, Jordan’s gift sets range from $34 to $225 (exclusive of tax and shipping)*.

Avaline Holiday Collection

The Avaline Holiday Collection is made up of 6 hand-selected, limited-edition wines from around the world, each inspired by the glow of a cozy night by the fire. This seasonal set includes: Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Bobal, Merlot and Penedés Tinto. Exclusively on drinkavaline.com, $175 /6-pack.

SPIRITS

This 5th generation Nicaraguan premium rum is the perfect gift for dark spirit lovers. With a lineup of award-winning, naturally-aged rums, the Flor de Caña 18 is affordable and can be sipped neat or used in a cocktail. $55

This new luxury tequila aged in cognac barrels is elegantly smooth, as well as perfectly balanced. Blending Mexican Heritage with French Artistry, Casa Del Sol is produced in a 3rd-generation Mexican owned distillery, and the vegan leather neckers are handcrafted by women in Arandas. While Blanco is great for cocktails, Reposado and Anejo make the perfect gift this holiday season. From $62.99

Glenmorangie 18 Year Old Single Malt Whisky See Also Inside the Secret Masonic Temple at Andaz London No bar cart is complete without a signature Single Malt Whisky, and Glenmorangie 18 Years Old fits the bill. After being aged in American White Oak ex-bourbon casks for 15 years, 30% is transferred into Spanish Oloroso casks to spend a further three years maturing. When both elements have reached 18 years, they are blended back together to create a whisky that is smooth with a rich bouquet and full, rounded flavor. $139.99

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old with The Macallan Ice Ball Maker

This limited-edition of The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old with The Macallan Ice Ball Maker is a new way to enjoy your whisky. The Macallan Ice Ball Maker quickly transform a large cube of ice into a perfectly round ball of ice. Aficionados know that not only will this chill your whisky, but will melt more slowly. The Macallan Double cask is created with American and European Sherry-seasoned oak, giving notes of vanilla, honey and rich spices. $2,000

Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition For the spirit collector, Hennessy has released a limited-edition Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition, a rare blend of 100 of Hennessy’s most prized eaux-de-vie, beautifully packaged inside a golden bottle with a limited-edition NFT golden artwork by celeb stylist and jewelry designer Veneda Carter. Only 500 available. $2,500

HOME

Kit Kemp Fine China

Whimsical British Designer Kit Kemp collaborated with iconic British company, Wedgwood, to create two beautiful

collections of fine bone china, Mythical Creatures and Sailor’s Farewell. The gorgeous designs are based upon a collection of embroidered fabrics produced for Chelsea Textiles which have been applied to the china, creating a unique, fun, illustrative style. $450

Trudon Diffuser

Luxury perfumer Trudon has the perfect holiday scent, GABRIEL, featuring notes of leather, cashmere wood, and candied chestnuts. Th beautiful handcrafted diffuser was made in Normandy, featuring a container shaped out of the signature Trudon-green glass, adorned with a gold emblem. $240

Pure Parima Sheets

The softest, silkiest sheets you will ever feel, Pure Parima is made with certified egyptian cotton, and comes perfectly packaged for the holidays. If you spend 1/3 of your life in bed, it should be on these sheets. From $150

FOR THE FOODIE

If you want a taste of New York to bring with you anywhere, the Katz’s Deli “Taste of New York” gift box contains all of the classics from the historic Lower East Side delicatessen, including NY Bagels, Katz’s famous Pastrami, Corned Beef, classic Katz’s frankfurters, and sauerkraut to top it all off. $165

STOCKING STUFFERS

Sugarwish is the perfect place for gift-worthy sweets, cookies, snacks, popcorn, tea and more in cute packaging delivered directly to the gift recipient. Holiday gift boxes starting at $23

Peter Thomas Roth

Never be caught with dull skin again with the full-size Mask-a-Holic 3 Piece Kit featuring the Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox™ Hydrator, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm and Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer.$75

SBLA Beauty’s Eye Lift Wand

Christie brinkley is a fan, and you will be too after you see the difference the SBLA Beauty’s Eye Lift Wand makes.

Containing the revolutionary molecule SBLA66 Peptide™ (patent-pending) and clinically proven to lift and smooth the eyelid within minutes. The airless design of the Eye Lift Wand preserves the serum’s potent ingredients for prolonged potency and is easy to use with a antimicrobial stainless silver ball. 100 doses in each wand. $149