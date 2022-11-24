The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2022

If you are looking for the ultimate holiday gift, look no further than our Ultimate Gift Guide for 2022. Covering all of the luxury gifts for everyone on your list, find everything from beauty to home to the perfect stocking stuffers.
BEAUTY
BALMAIN HAIR COUTURE FALL/WINTER 2022 LIMITED EDITION POUCH
Celebrate the holidays with this gorgeous vegan leather Limited Edition emerald green pouch with signature golden details and logo emblem. The pouch features a dual zip opening for easy access and a Balmain chain wrist strap. The pouch contains the Texturizing Salt Spray, Moisturizing Styling Cream, Leave in Conditioning Spray, and a mini scented candle. $220 at BalmainHair.us.
A beautiful floral scent with top notes of Rhubarb, Lychee, Bergamot Essence with floral notes dominated by Turkish rose, lily of the valley, and peony. Sensual and sophisticated, vanilla mingles with white musk, cashmeran, cedarwood, and incense. $335
EVE LOM DECADENT DOUBLE CLEANSE RITUAL SET
Eve Lom has created products with skin-healing properties with a signature blend of aromatic oils that fuel her iconic, original Cleanser balm that hydrates skin for upto 12 hours. This holiday gift set will cleanse and hydrate skin, with the original cleanser balm, new Foaming Cream cleanser, Rescue Mask and silk headband. $155
Lavanila The Healthy Fragrance in Vanilla Sugarcane
For the clean beauty lover, give the gift of a handcrafted perfume made with organic sugar cane alcohol. This sweet, yet sophisticated scent features Sugarcane, Freesia Petals, and Mandarin, topped with Rose, Sugar Crystals, and Vanilla Flower, over a base of Musk, SoftWoods, and Madagascar Vanilla. $48
Leland Francis Serum & Oil Duo
A perfectly packaged facial kit from Lenad Francis features the Twenty Nine Botanical Serum (to soothe, moisturize, firm and repair skin) and The Luxe Oil, a blend of sixteen natural oils including Primrose, Argan and Rosehip to improve your skin’s glow and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. $140
WINE
Hand-selected by winemaker Maggie Kruse, this year Jordan Vineyard & Winery is offering a selection of wine gift sets presenting several vintages of its Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Russian River Valley Chardonnay in gift boxes made locally in Napa Valley. The sustainably packaged sets offer a variety of gifting options including several library vintages, Jordan’s estate-grown olive oil and the culinary team’s bespoke spice rubs. Available to order online now with national shipping, Jordan’s gift sets range from $34 to $225 (exclusive of tax and shipping)*.
Avaline Holiday Collection
The Avaline Holiday Collection is made up of 6 hand-selected, limited-edition wines from around the world, each inspired by the glow of a cozy night by the fire. This seasonal set includes: Viognier, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Bobal, Merlot and Penedés Tinto. Exclusively on drinkavaline.com, $175 /6-pack.
SPIRITS
Glenmorangie 18 Year Old Single Malt Whisky
No bar cart is complete without a signature Single Malt Whisky, and Glenmorangie 18 Years Old fits the bill. After being aged in American White Oak ex-bourbon casks for 15 years, 30% is transferred into Spanish Oloroso casks to spend a further three years maturing. When both elements have reached 18 years, they are blended back together to create a whisky that is smooth with a rich bouquet and full, rounded flavor. $139.99
The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old with The Macallan Ice Ball Maker
This limited-edition of The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old with The Macallan Ice Ball Maker is a new way to enjoy your whisky. The Macallan Ice Ball Maker quickly transform a large cube of ice into a perfectly round ball of ice. Aficionados know that not only will this chill your whisky, but will melt more slowly. The Macallan Double cask is created with American and European Sherry-seasoned oak, giving notes of vanilla, honey and rich spices. $2,000
Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition
For the spirit collector, Hennessy has released a limited-edition Hennessy Paradis Golden Edition, a rare blend of 100 of Hennessy’s most prized eaux-de-vie, beautifully packaged inside a golden bottle with a limited-edition NFT golden artwork by celeb stylist and jewelry designer Veneda Carter. Only 500 available. $2,500
HOME
Whimsical British Designer Kit Kemp collaborated with iconic British company, Wedgwood, to create two beautiful
collections of fine bone china, Mythical Creatures and Sailor’s Farewell. The gorgeous designs are based upon a collection of embroidered fabrics produced for Chelsea Textiles which have been applied to the china, creating a unique, fun, illustrative style. $450
Trudon Diffuser
Luxury perfumer Trudon has the perfect holiday scent, GABRIEL, featuring notes of leather, cashmere wood, and candied chestnuts. Th beautiful handcrafted diffuser was made in Normandy, featuring a container shaped out of the signature Trudon-green glass, adorned with a gold emblem. $240
Containing the revolutionary molecule SBLA66 Peptide™ (patent-pending) and clinically proven to lift and smooth the eyelid within minutes. The airless design of the Eye Lift Wand preserves the serum’s potent ingredients for prolonged potency and is easy to use with a antimicrobial stainless silver ball. 100 doses in each wand. $149