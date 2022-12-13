The NYC 2022 Christmas Guide

If you are traveling to New York City for the holiday season, don’t miss our NYC 2022 Christmas Guide, bringing you the best sophisticated experiences this holiday season.

STAYS

Lotte New York Palace

One of Manhattan’s most classic landmarks, The Palace is catering to holiday travelers with several VIP packages this year, and the hotel is decked out in classic decorations including classic red and gold decorated trees, a Santa mailbox, garlands and more. Check out the festive holiday packages below:

The Ultimate NYC Holiday

2 nights in the Champagne Suite, overlooking Rockefeller Center from November 30 th – December 1 st

– December 1 Dom Perignon turndown for the evening of your choice

4 tickets/access to world famous tree lighting on Wednesday, November 30 th

Breakfast for four at Villard Restaurant on morning of November 31 st

Dinner for 4 at Le Rock restaurant on the evening of November 31 st

Sunrise VIP experience at Top of the Rock followed by breakfast at Caffe Lodi on the morning of December 1 st

Price: Experience costs $50,000 with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish® and Helpusadopt.org.

To reserve, contact Rachel Greenwald at rgreenwald@lottenypalace.com

Holidays at the Palace

5% off Nov – Dec off hotel accommodations

Palace Christmas Ornament

Up to 25% off tickets to the Christmas Spectacular

15% off Express Top of the Rock ticket

15% off Rockefeller Center Art & Architecture Tour

BOOKING DATES: Nov 17 th , 2022 – Jan 3 rd , 2023

Nov 17 , 2022 – Jan 3 , 2023 STAY DATES: Nov 17 th , 2022 – Jan 3 rd , 2022 (2 night minimum)

Nov 17 , 2022 – Jan 3 , 2022 (2 night minimum) BOOKING LINK: HERE

Winter in Rockefeller Center

10% off hotel accommodations

$25 credit to Pomme Palais

15% off Express Top of the Rock ticket

15% off Rockefeller Center Art & Architecture Tour

Discount off skating tickets at the Rink at Rockefeller Center

BOOKING DATES: – Nov 1 – Mid-March

– Nov 1 – Mid-March STAY DATES: – Jan 1 – Mid-March (2 night minimum)

Sofitel New York

The Sofitel New York hosted a unique Art de Noël celebration on December 7th, unveiling a unique 10-foot holiday tree made of macarons from Angelina Paris’ Bryant Park bakery. The hotel features festive decorations throughout the lobby, and a pop-up cart for Angelina, serving their famous hot chocolate and holiday treats.

Aquavit

Two Michelin star restaurant Aquavit is creating holiday memories with their famous family-style Julbord, a Swedish Christmas smorgasbord. Starting with a cup of a warm glogg, the Scandinavian holiday vibes continue with a menu of Swedish cured meats, herrings, seafood, and hot dishes. $225 per person. If you want to celebrate at home, a Christmas Kit for 4 includes three types of Herring, Beet Salad, Swedish Meatballs, Prinskorv Sausages, Christmas Sweets, and more. $525. Reservations and orders must be made in advance by calling the restaurant at 212-307-7311 or via Tock.

South Street Seaport