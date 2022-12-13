The NYC 2022 Christmas Guide

If you are traveling to New York City for the holiday season, don’t miss our NYC 2022 Christmas Guide, bringing you the best sophisticated experiences this holiday season.
STAYS
One of Manhattan’s most classic landmarks, The Palace is catering to holiday travelers with several VIP packages this year, and the hotel is decked out in classic decorations including classic red and gold decorated trees, a Santa mailbox, garlands and more. Check out the festive holiday packages below:
- 2 nights in the Champagne Suite, overlooking Rockefeller Center from November 30th – December 1st
- Dom Perignon turndown for the evening of your choice
- 4 tickets/access to world famous tree lighting on Wednesday, November 30th
- Breakfast for four at Villard Restaurant on morning of November 31st
- Dinner for 4 at Le Rock restaurant on the evening of November 31st
- Sunrise VIP experience at Top of the Rock followed by breakfast at Caffe Lodi on the morning of December 1st
- Price: Experience costs $50,000 with 100% of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish® and Helpusadopt.org.
- To reserve, contact Rachel Greenwald at rgreenwald@lottenypalace.com
- 5% off Nov – Dec off hotel accommodations
- Palace Christmas Ornament
- Up to 25% off tickets to the Christmas Spectacular
- 15% off Express Top of the Rock ticket
- 15% off Rockefeller Center Art & Architecture Tour
- BOOKING DATES: Nov 17th, 2022 – Jan 3rd, 2023
- STAY DATES: Nov 17th, 2022 – Jan 3rd, 2022 (2 night minimum)
- BOOKING LINK: HERE
Winter in Rockefeller Center
- 10% off hotel accommodations
- $25 credit to Pomme Palais
- 15% off Express Top of the Rock ticket
- 15% off Rockefeller Center Art & Architecture Tour
- Discount off skating tickets at the Rink at Rockefeller Center
- BOOKING DATES: – Nov 1 – Mid-March
- STAY DATES: – Jan 1 – Mid-March (2 night minimum)
The Sofitel New York hosted a unique Art de Noël celebration on December 7th, unveiling a unique 10-foot holiday tree made of macarons from Angelina Paris’ Bryant Park bakery. The hotel features festive decorations throughout the lobby, and a pop-up cart for Angelina, serving their famous hot chocolate and holiday treats.
Two Michelin star restaurant Aquavit is creating holiday memories with their famous family-style Julbord, a Swedish Christmas smorgasbord. Starting with a cup of a warm glogg, the Scandinavian holiday vibes continue with a menu of Swedish cured meats, herrings, seafood, and hot dishes. $225 per person. If you want to celebrate at home, a Christmas Kit for 4 includes three types of Herring, Beet Salad, Swedish Meatballs, Prinskorv Sausages, Christmas Sweets, and more. $525. Reservations and orders must be made in advance by calling the restaurant at 212-307-7311 or via Tock.
South Street Seaport
The up and coming Seaport is in the holiday spirit, with a seasonal ice rink installation on Seaport Square, the heartwarming Choose Love pop-up, where you can purchase essential items to be given to the less fortunate this season and Watermark’s “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland. The fun, immersive pop-up experience features candy cane pillars, marshmallow roasting stations, a Gingerbread House Bar and Santa’s Living Room.