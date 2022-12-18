Pursuitist
Cocktails at Home: The Da Hong Pao Sour at Four Seasons Hong Kong's Caprice Bar
Cocktails at Home: The Da Hong Pao Sour at Four Seasons Hong Kong’s Caprice Bar
Cocktails at Home: The Da Hong Pao Sour at Four Seasons Hong Kong’s Caprice Bar

The best thing about arriving early for your table at Four Season Hong Kong’s three-Michelin-star French restaurant Caprice is enjoying extra time to savor a drink at the adjoining Caprice Bar. One of the 10 best in Hong Kong for VIPs, the decadently dark cocktail lounge serves exquisite drinks crafted by Lorenzo Antinori, Beverage Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, and Beverage Ambassador, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Asia Pacific. 

Making Antinori’s extraordinary Da Hong Pao Sour at home will require some stealthy ingredients gathering, as it features a vodka distilled from winter wheat grown and milled in France that is then infused with butter made from Da Hong Pao, a very special Oolong tea found in the best Chinese tea houses. The technique is unappetizingly called “fat washing” but the result is refreshing and delectably fragrant.

Da Hong Pao Sour

45 ml Tried & True vodka fat-washed with Oolong butter

20 ml Mancino Bianco vermouth

10 ml Orgeat

10 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

20 ml Lemon Juice

Method: Add ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a Nasturtium leaf. 

Based in Los Angeles, Vicki Arkoff is a contributor for JustLuxe and an editor for Holiday Goddess, the online destination for chic women travelers from the editors of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and BBC. She's co-author of the bestselling Holiday Goddess books (HarperCollins and iTunes) including 'The Holiday Goddess Guide to Paris, London, New York, Rome' which spent nearly 10 months in the travel Top 10. Four city guidebooks followed and were named 'books of the month.' As editor, Vicki's other books include 'Sinatra' (DK), 'Inside Mad' (Time-Life) and 'Virgin Los Angeles' (Virgin Books). She is one of the Usual Gang of Idiots for MAD Magazine, an entertainment reporter (Daily Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Magazine, CREEM), and authorized biographer for pop culture icons from the Beach Boys to Beastie Boys, Paul McCartney to MC Hammer.

