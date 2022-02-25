Pursuitist
The otherworldly food and cocktails served aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will make you join the Dark Side
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
The otherworldly food and cocktails served aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will make you join the Dark Side
The otherworldly food and cocktails served aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will make you join the Dark Side

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Christopher Parr, is the Editor and Chief Content Creator for…

Here’s an exclusive look at the out of this world food, drinks and cocktails served aboard Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. One doesn’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy Star Wars culinary adventures, just check into the new “Star Wars Hotel” that has opened its doors in Orlando.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s out of this universe cocktails and food are coming in at warp speed below.

Star Wars Galaxy Starcruiser

Star Wars Galaxy Starcruise

Disney told us about culinary minds behind the menu: “The chefs on the Halcyon starcuiser come from the far corners of the galaxy and bring their own special dishes to the fore. Whether it’s the Bantha Beef, Tip Yip Chicken, or the Seared Kashyyyk Whitefish from Chewbacca’s homeworld, this is an intergalactic tour de force of familiar tastes with new and unexpected textures.”

Disney added: “The Crown of Corellia Dining Room onboard the starcruiser is a feast for the eyes. Here you dine beneath three large circular, multi-layered chandeliers complemented by a dazzling lighting display throughout the supper club. The lights go full-on concert mode when Gaya, the galactic superstar from the planet Ryloth, performs her biggest hits during the first night’s dinner. Then the next night the lighting changes colors to evoke the aesthetics of each course during a “Taste Around the Galaxy.””

“The Sublight Lounge offers great nightcap options after a fantastic dinner. Here you see three options off the creative cocktail options like the Hoth Ice Breaker pictured here. These drinks hit on multiple senses with exotic flavors and photo-worthy looks. But one thing that really sets them apart is the glassware, which just feels cool to hold. It’s a small detail, but so important when creating an immersive experience that makes you feel like you’ve traveled to another galaxy.”

For more info on Walt Disney World‘s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s culinary, dining, drink experiences and much more, visit www.starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com.

