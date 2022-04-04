The Best Luxe Gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 8th, and you want to give mom something she will love. Here are some of our favorite finds below:

Lavanila Fragrance Give mom the gift of clean fragrance with handcrafted scents by Lavanila. Using organic sugarcane alcohol, Lavanila’s fragrance lineup is all anchored by antioxidant Madagascar Vanilla. Celeb-favorite scent Pure Vanilla, along with Amazon best-seller Vanilla Sugarcane, and other warm-weather favorites like Vanilla Grapefruit and calming Vanilla Lavender are available on Amazon and at Lavanila.com . $48 Tocca Garden Collection Gift Set The adorable mini Tocca gift set contains adorable-sized scents of Florence, Cleopatra, Stella, Giulietta, Simone, and Colette- perfect to dress up any mood. $48.

V de Robert Piguet

(Formerly known as “Visa”)

Give mom the gift of classic luxury with the newly packaged V de Robert Piguet. Originally created in 1947, with a tie to travel and exploration, the scent was re-introduced in 2007 and has quickly regained a new following. With notes of ylang-ylang, bergamot, sandalwood, and pear intertwined with layers of rose, white peach, and cinnamon this will be a favorite for mom when she wants something subtle yet sultry. $175

Upgrade traditional roses this year with Rose Box NYC, the gift that keeps on giving, with long-lasting arrangements of specially preserved cut roses. Curate an arrangement made especially for mom, and she can enjoy fragrant, zero-maintenance roses all year long. Ships nationwide and internationally. From $109.



TheraBox Founded by a therapist, this self-care box was made to maintain self-care rituals that inspire joy and fulfillment each month. Each box includes a happiness activity meant to be practiced throughout the month (or longer!) in addition to 7-8 full-sized wellness items for the mind, body, and soul. Valued at over $120, products include aromatherapy, natural and organic bath, body, and skincare products, and other lifestyle goodies. Happiness Plans range from a single month to a full year. From $34.99

Westerlay Orchids Treat mom to the beauty of Westerlay Orchids. The uniquely colorful Bramble Orchids each carry a unique look and feel, ensuring that no two plants are alike. The Brambles beautifully cascade down the side of a glazed ceramic pot, each orchid is a stunning show of love and appreciation that needs no wrapping. Simply choose from a variety of colors and deliver to mom for elegant, long-lasting beauty she can appreciate. From $69.99

HERB+FLORA’s Morpheus Pillowcase Mom will love a great night’s sleep with the vegan silk Morpheus Pillowcase. Created with copper oxide and developed by HERB+FLORA alongside Cupron® scientists over 10 years, this pillowcase works like a night cream, so you can wake up with smoother hair brighter, more radiant skin, and minimized fine lines and wrinkles. $80