Viking River Cruises is more dedicated to supporting the arts and offers more art enrichment opportunities than any other cruise line, and now the world’s most popular river cruise line has found a way to enrich travelers’ experiences even while staying at home.

Courtesy of Viking TV, armchair travelers can take a 40-minute online tour of the “Picasso and Paper” exhibit at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, one of the most prestigious art institutions in the UK. It’s an exclusive insider viewing of the most comprehensive exhibition ever held to showcase Picasso’s imaginative use of paper including drawings, prints, collages and sculptures.

Picasso claimed he could draw before he could talk. His artist father considered his son a prodigy, so at age 11 he entered the School of Arts in La Coruna, where his father taught. There he began his lifelong explorations drawing on paper in pencil, ink, pastel and chalk. To take a free virtual tour courtesy of Viking River Cruises click here.

Viking is a partner of the Royal Academy of Arts, founded in 1768, housed in Burlington House on Piccadilly in London, and led by eminent artists and architects. The cruise line is continually planning new arts enrichment programs and excursions on its 2020 and 2021 itineraries. They’ve partnered with numerous cultural institutions including The British Museum, Royal Academy of Arts, Highclere Castle (home of “Downton Abbey”), House of Lobkowicz, and the Museum of Cultural History, plus such notable performers as The Metropolitan Opera, Libera Boys Choir, pianist Alma Deuscher, and Norway’s most treasured soprano, Sissel, the godmother of Viking Jupiter.