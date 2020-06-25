Tyler Perry‘s former palatial mansion in Atlanta was just sold to talk show host Steve Harvey for $15 million. The 34,688 square-foot home was built by Perry in 2007 on 17 acres in the Paces Ferry community of Buckeye.

The home was designed with a vision of the Palace of Versailles and includes seven bedrooms, fourteen bathrooms, a two-story library, infinity swimming pool, resistance pool inside, lighted tennis courts on top of a two-story parking garage, fully equipped gym, spa, theater, helicopter landing pad, hobby house and an underground ballroom with catering kitchen.

The exterior features both formal and informal gardens, an entire estate generator, guardhouse, caretaker’s suite and presidential-level security system including two gated and secured residential entrances.

Tyler originally spent about $40 million to build the home and a good portion of the money went into landscaping, creating a lush oasis of full-grown plants, trees and topiary shrubs in terraced formal gardens. paths lead the way to an outdoor pool complete with a Versailles-type painting on the bottom and lounge areas among fountains.

(Photos compliments of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)