For a record $150 million, Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdock, purchased the most expensive home in Los Angeles. At the time of sale it was the second steepest private property ever sold in the US. Price was no option for Lachlan, the co-chairman of his father’s company, News Corp, which owns Fox News, Fox Sports, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and more.

Known as The Chartwell Estate, the enormous East Gate Bel Air property covers 11 acres, including the vacant lot next door, the site of the former Ronald Reagan home. The estate has nearly 25,000 square feet of living space with 26 rooms and a 5,700 square-foot guesthouse designed by Wallace Neff. An underground tunnel and elevator lead from the main house to a 75-foot swimming pool. It also has meticulous gardens, a lighted tennis court, and an enormous underground garage built to house dozens of luxury cars.

In 2017 the property was listed for a sky-high $350 million, then dropped to a still-hopeful price of $195 million in June of 2019. Even then, it was the most expensive home for sale in Los Angeles. The record for the most expensive home in the US is held by hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin who bought a $238 million New York City condo in January 2019.