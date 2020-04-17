Look up…

It’s what I always remind visitors to the Happiest Place on Earth. Be it a visit to Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in Anaheim or Paris — always look up and appreciate — admire — the craftsmanship of the Walt Disney Imagineering Team. It’s easy to miss the nuisances, the attention to details, as you rush — with your family — from queue to queue to queue…

Take in the beauty of these true artists. They’ve created atmospheric experiences — amazing destinations — that teleport us to different times and places. Pause, take your time and look up. See the inspiring work of men and women inspired by Walt Disney.

Here’s our photo tour of Disneyland Paris, as we spotlight the architecture and design of the Parisian Disney Park. At the Pursuitist, we look up, and showcase, the hand-crafted design, brilliance and artistry of Disney Imagineering.

From Main Street USA, to Phantom Manor in Frontierland and Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland, take a walk with us through France’s Disneyland. Also, check out our separate spotlight on Walt’s, An American Restaurant, at Disneyland Paris.

Look up, at the magic, and be amazed…

Disneyland Paris, located in the Paris suburb of Marne-la-Vallée, is the Disney Company’s European variant of their archetypal “Magic Kingdom” theme park. It was the second Disney theme park resort to open outside the United States, after Tokyo Disney Resort.